    • PARENTS
    06/05/2018 00:01 BST

    First Official Prince Louis Photos Capture Princess Charlotte's Love For Her Baby Brother

    The adorable shots were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at their home in Kensington Palace.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared the first official photographs of their third son Prince Louis.

    Rather than bringing in a professional photographer, Kate has continued to act as official family photographer and has shared two adorable shots of her new son at their home in Kensington Palace. In the first, taken when Louis was just three days old on 26 April, he is dressed for the unseasonably cold weather in a fluffy knitted jumper.

    HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/PA

    The second photo shows Princess Charlotte gently kissing her baby brother’s forehead on 2 May, her third birthday.

    HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/PA

    The royal family have traditionally shared photos of George and Charlotte taken by their mum on their birthdays, but with Kate giving birth to Louis just nine days before Charlotte turned three, it was thought they might skip the custom this year. Instead Kate prevented her middle child from feeling overshadowed by the new arrival, by including her in the portraits of Louis.

    Kensington Palace shared the photos with a message of thanks to the public “for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday”.

