Prince Louis’ godparents have been revealed ahead of his christening at 4pm today [Monday 9 July].

The third royal baby will have six godparents, who include some of the Duke and Duchess’ closest friends: Nicholas van Cutsem – a friend who guarded the royal couple’s carriage at the royal wedding – Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.

The announcement by Kensington Palace also revealed that the Queen and Prince Phillip will not attend the christening.