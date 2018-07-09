Prince Louis’ godparents have been revealed ahead of his christening at 4pm today [Monday 9 July].
The third royal baby will have six godparents, who include some of the Duke and Duchess’ closest friends: Nicholas van Cutsem – a friend who guarded the royal couple’s carriage at the royal wedding – Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.
The announcement by Kensington Palace also revealed that the Queen and Prince Phillip will not attend the christening.
Guests who were confirmed to be attending the christening include: The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall; The Duke and Duchess of Sussex; Carole and Michael Middleton; Pippa and James Matthews; and James Middleton.
The ceremony will take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace and the 11-week-old will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby.
It was confirmed Prince Louis will wear the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to The Queen, which was also worn by brother George and sister Charlotte. The Lily Font and water from the River Jordan will be used during the baptism.
Following the service, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will give a private tea at Clarence House. Guests will be served slices of christening cake, which is a tier taken from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding cake.