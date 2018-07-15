Family Photos Of Prince Louis’s Christening Released By William And Kate

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak in the Morning Room at Clarence House.

The christening of Prince Louis has been marked by the release of a collection of family photographs. Four official images were taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak at Clarence House after Louis was baptised in The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace last Monday. The photographs have been released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark the milestone.

In one photo, Kate and William are joined by their children, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Middleton family including Kate’s sister Pippa Matthews and her husband James. Members of the royal family appear in another photo without the Middletons, a third photo features the Cambridge five and the fourth photo is an image of just Kate and Louis. The photographs were taken in the morning room and garden at Clarence House. Holyoak said: “I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event.

“Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. “I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.” Louis was sound asleep as he was carried into the Chapel Royal by Kate for the christening ceremony which lasted 40 minutes. After the ceremony, the baby prince looked content and wiggled his fingers as Kate gazed down and beamed at him as she held him in her arms.

