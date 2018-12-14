The picture, taken by Matt Porteous, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three kids in the grounds of Anmer Hall, in Norfolk – and it’ll be the photo featuring on the Cambridge family Christmas card this year.

Prince George looks completely in his element in Kate and William’s latest family snap, just released.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8

Prince Louis, who’s being held by his mum, gives a subtle smile – who knows how many teeth he’s got in there? – while Princess Charlotte looks properly pleased with herself with both arms around the Duke and Duchess.

The sun is shining through the trees and everyone is sporting what looks like very cosy knitwear with their collars out, except for William. George even appears to be wearing some mini Hunter wellies.

People on Twitter were big fans of the photo release.