Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is in “good spirits” after undergoing a hip replacement on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Duke, 96, was admitted to London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital on Tuesday for what palace officials described as a “planned” procedure to cure weeks of joint pain.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation,” a palace statement said on Wednesday evening.

“He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage.

“His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits.

“Further updates will be issued when appropriate.”

Philip underwent a full replacement, considered a major procedure by medics, according to the NHS.

The surgery was also undertaken with a general anaesthetic, a measure which one doctor said always carries a risk regardless of a patient’s age.

Scarlett McNally, an orthopaedic surgeon, said on Tuesday: “All operations may have complications and some patients are at greater risk.

“A person’s fitness is more important than their chronological age.

“Surgeons will always take account of these risks in helping patients decide whether they wish to proceed with surgery.”

It is understood that the Queen remained in residence at Windsor Castle during Philip’s operation, but was kept updated throughout.

The monarch, 91, may decide to visit her husband at King Edward VII’s should his stay continue into the weekend.

It was reported that the Duke had been suffering with “acute” pain in his hip for a number of weeks and it comes after he cancelled a series of rare public appearances.

He retired from his hectic schedule of events, openings and galas last summer.

Philip is not the only member of the Royal family to undergo a hip operation in their 90s.

In January 1998, the Queen Mother underwent hip replacement surgery at the age of 97.

At the time, the Independent reported she was “among the oldest patients to undergo the operation”.

She too was treated at King Edward VII’s, situated in bustling Marylebone.