BBC Issues Official Response After Complaints Over Prince Philip Funeral Coverage

The BBC has issued an official response after receiving complaints over their coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Over the weekend, the corporation dedicated around six hours of their schedule to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which was attended by 30 senior figures within the Royal Family.

It’s now been revealed that the BBC received several complaints from viewers over the coverage, and issued an official response on their Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) website.

The BBC’s statement said: “The funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was a significant event which generated a lot of interest both nationally and internationally.

“We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given, and impact this had on the billed BBC One schedule.”