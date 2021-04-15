BBC Issues Response After Coverage Of Prince Philip's Death Sparks Record Number Of Complaints

The BBC has issued a response after receiving a record number of complaints about its coverage of Prince Philip’s death.

Last week, both BBC One and BBC Two cleared their schedules in the wake of the Duke Of Edinburgh’s death to devote the airtime to reports about the news, and reflections on his life.

Since then, it was reported that more than 100,000 people had complained to the corporation’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) – a record for complaints in British television history.

The BBC has now confirmed this to be the case, stating on Thursday the overall number of complaints stood at 109,741.