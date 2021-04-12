National Rail Abolishes Botched Tribute To Prince Philip After Baffling Travellers

Train bosses have been forced to U-turn on a decision to turn the entire National Rail website grey in tribute to Prince Philip – because it left visually-impaired travellers struggling to use it.

The website, a hub for people to read timetables and book rail travel, turned black-and-white in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on Friday.

Government guidance for the period of national mourning suggests organisations use “black edging or black banners”, but several organisations have chosen to grey out their entire sites, including National Rail and the Greater London Authority.

On Monday, however, the rail website seemingly admitted defeat, announcing it would make “further changes” in response to a barrage of negative feedback about its new look.

The further changes appear to have meant simply reverting the site back to its usual colours.