Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Prince Philip pictured on the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016

When is it? The funeral of Prince Philip has already been confirmed to be taking place on Saturday 17 April. The event will begin at around 2.40pm, when the Duke’s coffin will begin the journey from the private chapel at Windsor Castle. The coffin will be draped with Prince Philip’s personal flag, with his naval cap, sword and a wreath of flowers also being placed on it. The funeral service will start at 3pm, beginning with a national minute of silence. Where will it take place? The funeral service will be held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. If that venue rings a bell, that’s probably because it was the site of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding just a couple of years ago.

John Walton - PA Images via Getty Images St George's Chapel pictured in December 2019