Prince William Says Walk Behind Queen's Coffin Reminded Him Of Diana's Funeral

Prince William said that walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Wednesday reminded him of his mother Princess Diana’s funeral 25 years ago.

The royal spoke also walking behind his mother’s coffin during his and Kate Middleton’s first solo outing as the new Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday.

The couple visited Sandringham, where they spoke with crowds and viewed cards and flowers left at Norwich Gates.

William added that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall was “very difficult.”

He also spoke to another woman and said, “Don’t cry now, you’ll start me,” according to a reporter who attended the engagement.

He explained that while Prince George understood the loss of his great-grandmother, it was harder for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to comprehend.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales view floral tributes placed outside the Sandringham Estate on Sept. 15 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Both William and Prince Harry walked behind their mother’s coffin when William was just 15 and Harry was 12.

The young boys were joined by their grandfather, Prince Philip, Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, and their father, Prince Charles.