Prince William Spotted Selling The Big Issue Magazine In Central London

Prince William has been spotted quietly selling copies of The Big Issue magazine in central London.

Photos of the Duke of Cambridge have been shared on social media of the future king dressed in the magazine’s distinctive red official vendor tabard and hat.

The mag is sold by homeless people, long-term unemployed people, and those who need money to avoid getting into debt, the Big Issue says.

Vendors are given five free magazines, which are then sold to the public for £3, with additional copies bought for £1.50.

Prince William was spotted in central London selling The Big Issue Matthew Gardner/LinkedIn

Retired Met Police Chief Supt Matthew Gardner shared photos taken of William on Rochester Row in Westminster after the royal crossed the road and spoke to him.

In his social media post, Mr Gardner wrote: “What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.

“These ‘silent gestures’ often go unrecognised.”

He continued: “The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied ‘I have no change’.

“At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that!

“Priceless, or should I say, ‘princely’.”

Others have also been sharing their unexpected encounters with William on the streets of London on social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously visited homeless charity Centrepoint in 2014, and the couple also went to The Passage homeless centre in Westminster in 2018.