Here’s What Prince William Actually Said During That Viral Baftas Moment – And It’s Bizarre

Prince William attended the BAFTAs on Sunday and made a royal mistake.

William, who is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, met Rising Star Award nominees Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce backstage, and a photo of the moment went viral thanks to Ayo’s shocked expression — causing everyone to wonder what was said to prompt it.

“Mia, hi,” said William in footage obtained by The Daily Mail this week. “Very nice to see you guys, honestly. The category was so strong, all of you. It’s like, who is gonna pull this off? It’s incredible. It’s very close between all of you.”

William shook each of the actors’ hands in the meeting, before turning his attention to Mia, who had just won the Rising Star Award for her turn as a sexual assault victim in How To Have Sex, to congratulate her on the accolade.

“I haven’t yet watched your film,” he told her. “I think it looked like you had a lot of fun.”

There are famously certain customs to meeting noblemen like William, which the royal family explains on their website aren’t “obligatory codes”. Mia, who had proceeded with a handshake in favor of a curtsy, nonetheless cheekily replied to William’s remark.

“I recommend watching it,” she told the apparently unknowing prince.

Mia, who began her career on EastEnders in 2008, has been particularly proud of her “How To Have Sex” role in recent interviews.

“A lot of people have been thanking us because the film has given them space to have these conversations when they wouldn’t have known how to broach the subject before,” she told Hello! magazine on Tuesday.

“I thought it would be a lot of younger people but it’s generations above ours as well,” she added.

At the Baftas, William admitted he has seen “the fewest “ nominated films ever this year, due in part to his wife’s recent abdominal surgery. He did have enough time for Oppenheimer, however, but confessed to yet another arguable oversight.

“I haven’t watched Barbie yet,” he told The Telegraph earlier this month. “But I want to.”