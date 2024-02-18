An uncomfortable clip of Andrew Scott being interviewed about Barry Keoghan’s Saltburn nude scene on the Baftas red carpet has been met with criticism on social media.
On Sunday night, the Fleabag star was a guest at this year’s Baftas, where his latest movie All Of Us Strangers was nominated for six awards, including Outstanding British Film and an acting nod for co-star Paul Mescal.
As he made his way into the event, Andrew spoke briefly to the BBC, where things took an awkward turn after he was asked about his friendship with Saltburn star and fellow Irish performer Barry Keoghan.
“I know Barry, yeah!” Andrew said when asked about the Saltburn star, prompting the BBC’s reporter to immediately ask for his “reaction when you first saw the naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn”.
After attempting to brush off the question, the BBC’s red carpet reporter then continued: “There is a lot of talk about prosthetics. How well do you know him?”
At that point, Andrew tried to laugh off the question before walking on to speak to another journalist on the red carpet.
However, when a clip of the exchange began doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), racking up almost 100,000 views in just a few hours, many users took issue with the BBC’s dubious line of questioning:
During the ceremony, Andrew and his fellow All Of Us Strangers actor Paul Mescal presented the award for Best Animated Feature to the latest offering from Studio Ghibli, The Boy And The Heron.
