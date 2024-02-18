Andrew Scott being interviewed on BBC News at this year's Baftas BBC

An uncomfortable clip of Andrew Scott being interviewed about Barry Keoghan’s Saltburn nude scene on the Baftas red carpet has been met with criticism on social media.

On Sunday night, the Fleabag star was a guest at this year’s Baftas, where his latest movie All Of Us Strangers was nominated for six awards, including Outstanding British Film and an acting nod for co-star Paul Mescal.

Advertisement

As he made his way into the event, Andrew spoke briefly to the BBC, where things took an awkward turn after he was asked about his friendship with Saltburn star and fellow Irish performer Barry Keoghan.

Barry Keoghan in Saltburn Amazon Prime

“I know Barry, yeah!” Andrew said when asked about the Saltburn star, prompting the BBC’s reporter to immediately ask for his “reaction when you first saw the naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn”.

After attempting to brush off the question, the BBC’s red carpet reporter then continued: “There is a lot of talk about prosthetics. How well do you know him?”

Advertisement

At that point, Andrew tried to laugh off the question before walking on to speak to another journalist on the red carpet.

'He looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on' #BAFTAs



Fans are outraged after a BBC reporter asked Andrew Scott if his friend, Barry Keoghan, was wearing a prosthetic penis in the Saltburn Murder on the Dancefloor scene



Read more here 👉 https://t.co/LYGrzYXxlW pic.twitter.com/RzJu076F7L — Metro (@MetroUK) February 18, 2024

However, when a clip of the exchange began doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), racking up almost 100,000 views in just a few hours, many users took issue with the BBC’s dubious line of questioning:

And the award for 'most awkward cringe-worthy @BAFTA red carpet question ever' goes to...the #BBC#AndrewScott rightly just wanting to 🏃🏻💨 pic.twitter.com/NqUxMnfTYf — Gumble 🌻 (@LucyRandallGum) February 18, 2024

What the actual F? What ridiculous questioning. Andrew has his own film nominated, ask him about that!! Disgusting — Rachel Smith (@Rachesmith) February 18, 2024

Advertisement

Yeah awful. Please remember how lucky you are to be presenting on a national broadcaster and don’t ask questions like this next time. Poor Andrew Scott.

Clip @PresenterAlex



pic.twitter.com/ue2eFwuj1N — Nicky Clark (@MrsNickyClark) February 18, 2024

Unbelievably rude and embarrassing. — Margaret and ( very occasionally) Gary Whipp (@WhippGary) February 18, 2024

This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/42VEoBXRQi — Alex Gilston 🔜 GFF 2024 (@PresenterAlex) February 18, 2024

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

During the ceremony, Andrew and his fellow All Of Us Strangers actor Paul Mescal presented the award for Best Animated Feature to the latest offering from Studio Ghibli, The Boy And The Heron.

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott on stage at the 2024 Baftas Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images