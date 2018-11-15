Prince William has delivered one of his hardest ever hitting speeches, criticising tech companies for their doubts, denials and inaction on cyberbullying – and asking them to do more to protect children.

Speaking at BBC Broadcasting House on Thursday, he said technology companies still had “a great deal to learn” about their responsibilities, that tech leaders “seem to be on the back foot” and that many were unable to engage in discussion around the “social problems” they were creating.

When social media first became a standard part of daily life a decade ago ago, the Duke of Cambridge said, there was “justifiable reason for optimism” because it made us all more connected.

But he warned that much of that early optimism “is giving way to very real concern, and even fear about its impact on our lives”.

“The tools that we use to congratulate each other on milestones and successes can also be used to normalise speech that is filled with bile and hate,” he said.

“And the apps we use to make new friends, can also allow bullies to follow their targets even after they have left the classroom or the playing field.”



Technology developed to foster community and celebrate diversity can now be used to “ organise violence” and “pollute the public sphere”, he said.



The Prince, who is part of a Cyberbullying Taskforce, said he joined it because as a new parent – now father to Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte – he cared.