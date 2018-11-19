Prince Charles Is Living His Best Grandad Life In These Newly-Released Royal Photos

Prince Charles has proved he’s living his best grandad life in the latest photos released to mark his 70th birthday.
In photos shared exclusively with the Sunday Times magazine, Prince Louis was seen giving an affectionate poke to his granddad’s face in one photo, and cuddling up to him with a beaming smile in another.
Just look at that pair.
In an interview, royal photographer Chris Jackson said Prince Charles was in his element being surrounded by his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“It was lovely chaos with the children,” he said. “He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time.
“George was very happy on the prince’s knee. They have a great relationship that’s a little more established, as George is a bit older.”
The images are two more in a collection of photos already released, showing Charles with wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, sons William and Harry, and their wives Kate and Megan, as well as the Cambridge children.
We want to see more of these, please.