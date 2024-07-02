LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Princess Royal was supposed to go to Canada this week to mark the 100th anniversary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial, but instead sent a personal message expressing her remorse for being unable to attend the transatlantic engagement.

Advertisement

“It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme,” Anne said in a statement relayed by Mary Simon, the governor general of Canada, on Monday.

“I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again,” the royal said, before signing off with her “warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”

The Princess Royal on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, on June 18. John Walton - PA Images via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace issued a statement last Monday revealing that the 73-year-old had “sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.”

Advertisement

The palace assured the public that she was hospitalised “as a precautionary measure” and was “expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

On Friday, it was confirmed that Anne had left the hospital and returned home, where she will continue to recover.