Despite the huge buzz around the third royal baby being born yesterday, there was one moment that distracted us from it all: Princess Charlotte’s adorable wave. The two-year-old captured hearts when she arrived at the hospital to meet her baby brother for the first time, eagerly smiling at the crowds and photographers outside. Just look how she mastered that royal wave.

But let’s be honest, that’s not the first time the Princess has won us over with her cuteness. Here are the moments we’ve loved. 1. When she turned around to give another cheeky wave on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

2. When she had a mini tantrum while touring in Germany and proved she’s just like any other toddler.

3. When she smelled a mini bunch of flowers during an official visit in Berlin.

4. When she made funny faces from a plane window.

5. When she got shy in public when arriving in Poland.

6. When she really didn’t see the fascination of the Trooping the Colour parade.

7. When she had a sneaky look at the crowds during an event and wasn’t impressed.

8. When she was a flower girl. SO CUTE.

9. When she clutched on to a candy cane.

10. When she tried to smile but really wasn’t feeling it.

