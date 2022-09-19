Princess Charlotte Pays Special Tribute To The Queen At Her Funeral

PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images Princess Charlotte at the state funeral. The princess wore a wide-brimmed black hat, like her mother, the Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother the Queen by wearing a meaningful piece of jewellery to the monarch’s state funeral on Monday.

The princess donned a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, notes Lauren Kiehna, writer and editor of The Court Jeweller.

Keihna pointed out that this was the first “significant” piece of jewellery that we’ve seen the seven-year-old princess wear.

The Queen was an avid admirer of horses, with a passion for horse racing.

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex leaving the state funeral.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released the order of service for the queen’s state funeral, revealing that the young royal and her brother, Prince George, nine, would participate in the procession for the Queen at Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte and George were set to walk behind their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but instead walked alongside them.

Prior to the Abbey procession, the brothers walked side-by-side to escort their grandmother’s coffin as it made its way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

Last year, the brothers were separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips, at the Duke of Edinburgh’s pared-down funeral.

Princess Charlotte wasn’t the only royal to wear a significant accessory during the service on Monday. Her mother, the new Princess of Wales wore an ornate pearl choker for the funeral, which had a particularly meaningful link to the late monarch.

Created using cultured pearls give to the monarchy by the Japanese government, the choker was a fitting choice, as it actually belonged to the Queen. Kate’s grandmother-in-law first lent her this jewellery back in 2017.

She was last seen wearing it in public for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. She also wore it to honour the Queen’s 70th wedding anniversary to the Duke of Edinburgh.

See more photos from the Queen’s funeral below.