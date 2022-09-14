The Royals Are Still Inspiring The UK's Most Popular Baby Names

George, Charlotte, Archie and Lily are some of the UK’s most popular baby names – and it’s no coincidence that these are the names shared by the littlest royals.
A list of the UK’s most popular baby names, compiled using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), found the younger royals are very much inspiring trends when it comes to the names the nation chooses for its new arrivals.
Baby names surge in popularity because of many reasons, whether that’s due to popular characters in TV shows or films or a resurgence of vintage names – and the Royal Family are no exception.
“Among many of the names listed within this data, several are associated with the royals or have royal connotations,” says a spokesperson for Bella Baby, which shared the list with HuffPost UK.
“We find this to be more than just a coincidence.”
Some of the royal names featured in the top lists for both boys and girls include George, Archie, Harry, William, Lily and Charlotte – sound familiar?
“When searching for a baby name, it is common that many of us take inspiration from the things around us,” says a spokesperson for Bella Baby.
“The royals are always so prevalent across the media ... and are loved by many across the nation. Even people out there who aren’t passionate royalists may be subconsciously influenced without them even realising.”
What’s more, lots of royal names are very traditional and hold great meanings behind them, such as Archie which means ‘truly bold’ and Charlotte which means ‘free’.
“Because of this, many may choose a royal baby name as expecting parents may feel like they are giving their child a leg up by choosing a name that is associated with power and regal weight,” says Bella Baby’s spokesperson.
“This is shown by the name Elizabeth which, over the last century, has been the only name that has always featured in the top 50 names for girls. Similarly, the name Margaret held the top spot as the most popular name in the 1920s, 30s and 40s.”
Baby name experts tend to see a spike in certain names after popular TV shows have aired, too – and The Crown is no exception.
“Many baby names are heavily influenced by TV shows,” they say. “With over 73 million accounts being said to have seen the show on Netflix since its release in 2016, it is very likely that many people have begun to understand more about the royals and who they are and have fallen in love with a name that way.”
If you’re hoping to get some inspo for your own impending arrival, here are some of the most popular names given to babies in the UK (according to the latest data, published October 2021).
The most popular boys names
1. Noah
Meaning: Rest, peace
2. Oliver
Meaning: Descendant of the ancestor
3. Leo
Meaning: Lion
4. Theo
Meaning: Gift of God, divine gift
5. Finley
Meaning: Fair warrior/hero
6. Arthur
Meaning: Bear
7. George
Meaning: Farmer
8. Archie
Meaning: Archer or truly bold
9. Oscar
Meaning: Deer lover
10. Charlie
Meaning: Free man
11. Tommy
Meaning: A twin
12. Harry
Meaning: Army ruler
13. Jack
Meaning: God is gracious
14. Freddie
Meaning: Peace ruler
15. Jacob
Meaning: Supplanter
16. Alfie
Meaning: Counselor
17. Elijah
Meaning: Jehovah is my God
18. William
Meaning: Will or desire
19. Arlo
Meaning: Hill
20. Harri
Meaning: Army ruler
21. Osian
Meaning: Little deer
22. Thomas
Meaning: A twin
23. Isaac
Meaning: He will laugh
24. Theodore
Meaning: Gift of God, divine gift
25. Dylan
Meaning: Toward the tide
The most popular girls names
1. Olivia
Meaning: Ancestor’s descendant
2. Amelia
Meaning: Work
3. Isla
Meaning: Island
4. Ava
Meaning: To breathe, to live
5. Mia
Meaning: Of the sea
6. Ivy
Meaning: Climbing vine plant
7. Lily
Meaning: Lily flower
8. Isabella
Meaning: God is my oath
9. Sophia
Meaning: Wisdom
10. Rosie
Meaning: Rose flower
11. Grace
Meaning: Charm
12. Florence
Meaning: Prosperous, flowering
13. Freya
Meaning: Goddess of love, fertility and beauty
14. Willow
Meaning: From the willow grove
15. Emily
Meaning: To strive or excel or rival
16. Ella
Meaning: Young girl
17. Poppy
Meaning: From the flower
18. Evie
Meaning: To breathe/to live
19. Elsie
Meaning: Diminutive form of the name Elizabeth
20. Charlotte
Meaning: Free
21. Evelyn
Meaning: Beautiful bird
22. Sienna
Meaning: Reddish brown
23. Sofia
Meaning: Wisdom
24. Daisy
Meaning: Daisy flower
25. Sophie
Meaning: Wisdom