The Royals Are Still Inspiring The UK's Most Popular Baby Names

George, Charlotte and Archie are some of the most popular baby names in the UK – and it's no coincidence, say baby naming experts.

Prince George Princess Charlotte stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England.
George, Charlotte, Archie and Lily are some of the UK’s most popular baby names – and it’s no coincidence that these are the names shared by the littlest royals.

A list of the UK’s most popular baby names, compiled using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), found the younger royals are very much inspiring trends when it comes to the names the nation chooses for its new arrivals.

Baby names surge in popularity because of many reasons, whether that’s due to popular characters in TV shows or films or a resurgence of vintage names – and the Royal Family are no exception.

“Among many of the names listed within this data, several are associated with the royals or have royal connotations,” says a spokesperson for Bella Baby, which shared the list with HuffPost UK.

“We find this to be more than just a coincidence.”

Some of the royal names featured in the top lists for both boys and girls include George, Archie, Harry, William, Lily and Charlotte – sound familiar?

“When searching for a baby name, it is common that many of us take inspiration from the things around us,” says a spokesperson for Bella Baby.

“The royals are always so prevalent across the media ... and are loved by many across the nation. Even people out there who aren’t passionate royalists may be subconsciously influenced without them even realising.”

What’s more, lots of royal names are very traditional and hold great meanings behind them, such as Archie which means ‘truly bold’ and Charlotte which means ‘free’.

“Because of this, many may choose a royal baby name as expecting parents may feel like they are giving their child a leg up by choosing a name that is associated with power and regal weight,” says Bella Baby’s spokesperson.

“This is shown by the name Elizabeth which, over the last century, has been the only name that has always featured in the top 50 names for girls. Similarly, the name Margaret held the top spot as the most popular name in the 1920s, 30s and 40s.”

Baby name experts tend to see a spike in certain names after popular TV shows have aired, too – and The Crown is no exception.

“Many baby names are heavily influenced by TV shows,” they say. “With over 73 million accounts being said to have seen the show on Netflix since its release in 2016, it is very likely that many people have begun to understand more about the royals and who they are and have fallen in love with a name that way.”

If you’re hoping to get some inspo for your own impending arrival, here are some of the most popular names given to babies in the UK (according to the latest data, published October 2021).

The most popular boys names

1. Noah
Meaning: Rest, peace

2. Oliver
Meaning: Descendant of the ancestor

3. Leo
Meaning: Lion

4. Theo
Meaning: Gift of God, divine gift

5. Finley
Meaning: Fair warrior/hero

6. Arthur
Meaning: Bear

7. George
Meaning: Farmer

8. Archie
Meaning: Archer or truly bold

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor pictured in 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
9. Oscar
Meaning: Deer lover

10. Charlie
Meaning: Free man

11. Tommy
Meaning: A twin

12. Harry
Meaning: Army ruler

13. Jack
Meaning: God is gracious

14. Freddie
Meaning: Peace ruler

15. Jacob
Meaning: Supplanter

16. Alfie
Meaning: Counselor

17. Elijah
Meaning: Jehovah is my God

18. William
Meaning: Will or desire

19. Arlo
Meaning: Hill

20. Harri
Meaning: Army ruler

21. Osian
Meaning: Little deer

22. Thomas
Meaning: A twin

23. Isaac
Meaning: He will laugh

24. Theodore
Meaning: Gift of God, divine gift

25. Dylan
Meaning: Toward the tide

The most popular girls names

1. Olivia
Meaning: Ancestor’s descendant

2. Amelia
Meaning: Work

3. Isla
Meaning: Island

4. Ava
Meaning: To breathe, to live

5. Mia
Meaning: Of the sea

6. Ivy
Meaning: Climbing vine plant

7. Lily
Meaning: Lily flower

8. Isabella
Meaning: God is my oath

Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating her first birthday in June this year.
9. Sophia
Meaning: Wisdom

10. Rosie
Meaning: Rose flower

11. Grace
Meaning: Charm

12. Florence
Meaning: Prosperous, flowering

13. Freya
Meaning: Goddess of love, fertility and beauty

14. Willow
Meaning: From the willow grove

15. Emily
Meaning: To strive or excel or rival

16. Ella
Meaning: Young girl

17. Poppy
Meaning: From the flower

18. Evie
Meaning: To breathe/to live

19. Elsie
Meaning: Diminutive form of the name Elizabeth

20. Charlotte
Meaning: Free

Princess Charlotte attending the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
21. Evelyn
Meaning: Beautiful bird

22. Sienna
Meaning: Reddish brown

23. Sofia
Meaning: Wisdom

24. Daisy
Meaning: Daisy flower

25. Sophie
Meaning: Wisdom

