The Royals Are Still Inspiring The UK's Most Popular Baby Names

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Prince George Princess Charlotte stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England.

George, Charlotte, Archie and Lily are some of the UK’s most popular baby names – and it’s no coincidence that these are the names shared by the littlest royals.

A list of the UK’s most popular baby names, compiled using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), found the younger royals are very much inspiring trends when it comes to the names the nation chooses for its new arrivals.

Baby names surge in popularity because of many reasons, whether that’s due to popular characters in TV shows or films or a resurgence of vintage names – and the Royal Family are no exception.

“Among many of the names listed within this data, several are associated with the royals or have royal connotations,” says a spokesperson for Bella Baby, which shared the list with HuffPost UK.

“We find this to be more than just a coincidence.”

Some of the royal names featured in the top lists for both boys and girls include George, Archie, Harry, William, Lily and Charlotte – sound familiar?

“When searching for a baby name, it is common that many of us take inspiration from the things around us,” says a spokesperson for Bella Baby.

“The royals are always so prevalent across the media ... and are loved by many across the nation. Even people out there who aren’t passionate royalists may be subconsciously influenced without them even realising.”

What’s more, lots of royal names are very traditional and hold great meanings behind them, such as Archie which means ‘truly bold’ and Charlotte which means ‘free’.

“Because of this, many may choose a royal baby name as expecting parents may feel like they are giving their child a leg up by choosing a name that is associated with power and regal weight,” says Bella Baby’s spokesperson.

“This is shown by the name Elizabeth which, over the last century, has been the only name that has always featured in the top 50 names for girls. Similarly, the name Margaret held the top spot as the most popular name in the 1920s, 30s and 40s.”

Baby name experts tend to see a spike in certain names after popular TV shows have aired, too – and The Crown is no exception.

“Many baby names are heavily influenced by TV shows,” they say. “With over 73 million accounts being said to have seen the show on Netflix since its release in 2016, it is very likely that many people have begun to understand more about the royals and who they are and have fallen in love with a name that way.”

If you’re hoping to get some inspo for your own impending arrival, here are some of the most popular names given to babies in the UK (according to the latest data, published October 2021).

The most popular boys names

1. Noah

Meaning: Rest, peace

2. Oliver

Meaning: Descendant of the ancestor

3. Leo

Meaning: Lion

4. Theo

Meaning: Gift of God, divine gift

FatCamera via Getty Images

5. Finley

Meaning: Fair warrior/hero

6. Arthur

Meaning: Bear

7. George

Meaning: Farmer

8. Archie

Meaning: Archer or truly bold

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Archie Mountbatten-Windsor pictured in 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.

9. Oscar

Meaning: Deer lover

10. Charlie

Meaning: Free man

11. Tommy

Meaning: A twin

12. Harry

Meaning: Army ruler

middelveld via Getty Images

13. Jack

Meaning: God is gracious

14. Freddie

Meaning: Peace ruler

15. Jacob

Meaning: Supplanter

16. Alfie

Meaning: Counselor

Crystal Bolin Photography via Getty Images

17. Elijah

Meaning: Jehovah is my God

18. William

Meaning: Will or desire

19. Arlo

Meaning: Hill

20. Harri

Meaning: Army ruler

Chanin Wardkhian via Getty Images

21. Osian

Meaning: Little deer

22. Thomas

Meaning: A twin

23. Isaac

Meaning: He will laugh

24. Theodore

Meaning: Gift of God, divine gift

25. Dylan

Meaning: Toward the tide

The most popular girls names

1. Olivia

Meaning: Ancestor’s descendant

2. Amelia

Meaning: Work

3. Isla

Meaning: Island

4. Ava

Meaning: To breathe, to live

Svetlana Lavereva via Getty Images

5. Mia

Meaning: Of the sea

6. Ivy

Meaning: Climbing vine plant

7. Lily

Meaning: Lily flower

8. Isabella

Meaning: God is my oath

Archewell via PA Media Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating her first birthday in June this year.

9. Sophia

Meaning: Wisdom

10. Rosie

Meaning: Rose flower

11. Grace

Meaning: Charm

12. Florence

Meaning: Prosperous, flowering

SanyaSM via Getty Images

13. Freya

Meaning: Goddess of love, fertility and beauty

14. Willow

Meaning: From the willow grove

15. Emily

Meaning: To strive or excel or rival

16. Ella

Meaning: Young girl

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

17. Poppy

Meaning: From the flower

18. Evie

Meaning: To breathe/to live

19. Elsie

Meaning: Diminutive form of the name Elizabeth

20. Charlotte

Meaning: Free

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Princess Charlotte attending the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2022 in Birmingham, England.

21. Evelyn

Meaning: Beautiful bird

22. Sienna

Meaning: Reddish brown

23. Sofia

Meaning: Wisdom

24. Daisy

Meaning: Daisy flower