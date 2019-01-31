Assaults And Self-Harm In Prisons Have Soared Over The Last Year

Assaults and self-harm incidents in prisons in England and Wales increased by 20% and 23% respectively to reach new record levels in the year to September 2018, official figures show.

Commenting on the latest safety in custody statistics, Justice Secretary David Gauke said: “Violence and self-harm in our prisons is unacceptably high and these figures underline why we are spending an extra £70 million to fight the drugs plaguing prisons and boost security, while also training over 4,000 new prison officers in handling the complex offender population.

“Clearly, there is a huge amount yet to be done but I am determined to cut the violence so prisons can focus on rehabilitating the offenders who will be back out at some point.

“While these figures are disturbing, I am optimistic that the measures we have been putting in place will help us to reduce violence and ultimately better protect the public.”