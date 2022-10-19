Life
20 Products You'll Love If (Like Me) Annoying Tasks Really Ruin Your Day

I didn't know a bracelet fastener was a thing before, but now I need one

Take the stress out of some of those irritating daily tasks with these gadgets
Whether I’m trying to take off muddy wellies after a dog walk, desperately wrestling with a rusty can opener, or expending far too many calories than should be necessary to put on a bedsheet, there are just some daily tasks in life that always feel like a massive hassle.

And it turns out I’m not the only one who gets unnecessarily irritated by these mundane inconveniences! With just a quick search of Amazon, I’ve found so many nifty gadgets designed specifically with some of my biggest irks in mind — and they’ve got rave reviews from fellow petty people, like me!

Here are some of my faves.

This mat will help ensure you don't flood the bathroom
This fluffy mat won't only look cute, but will also stop a pool of water from forming on your floor when you step out of the shower. Plus, it comes in four fabulous colours.
£11.99 from Amazon
This tap attachment is so handy
How come no-one told me about this tap attachment before? It will extend the reach of your tap so you can clean your entire sink a lot more easily, as well as make washing up a lot easier.
£8.99 from Amazon
These fasteners keep will keep you bedsheet firmly in place
If you're exhausted by constantly waking up to your bedsheet pinging off the mattress, then these fasteners will keep it secure. Each pack comes with four fasteners.
£7.99 from Amazon
This pet bowl stops spill and slobber
My dog likes to turn the kitchen floor into a pool whenever she drinks, so I'll definitely be investing in this no-spill bowl.
£11.89 from Amazon
And this handy bag dispenser is great for walkies
Speaking of dogs, if you find that your coat pockets are filled with empty poo bags, then check out this dispenser that will house them, and can be attached to the lead.
£8.49 from Amazon
These bracelet fasteners take the faff out of a fiddly job
Fastening your bracelets couldn't be easier thanks to this nifty gadget. There are three in each pack, and you can use them to help secure necklaces and watches, too.
£6.99 from Amazon
These motion sensor wall lights are great for these darker mornings
Place these motion sensor wall lights in dimly lit areas of your home so if you're the first to get up you won't wake everyone else by turning on the main light! They come in a pack of three.
£11.99 from Amazon
This foldable holder will help keep your kitchen surfaces clean
If I didn't have this handy gadget, I just know I'd end up with so much more cleaning to deal with once I've cooked. Simply rest your pan lid and spoon on this foldable holder while you're cooking to avoid any spills on your surfaces.
£8.99 from Amazon
Keep your air fryer clean with this silicone pot
Instead of the hassle of using parchment paper in your air fryer, check out this silicone pot that can easily slot in and out, and be washed after use.
£10.99 from Amazon
This tray will keep the floor under your shoe rack clean
Nobody wants to have to constantly mop the floors after traipsing in with shoes, so check out this tray that will house any muddy or wet shoes after you've been outside.
£8.38 from Amazon
This boot remover tool will ensure you don't get muddy hands
With winter approaching, it's safe to say that wellies are well and truly needed for my rural walks. To make the task of taking them off a little less annoying, I use this handy boot remover tool.
£7.99 from Amazon
These oven guards will protect your hands from getting burned
In my haste to get food out of the oven, I often forgo the trusty tea towel, and end up knocking my hand on the hot trays. So this pair of oven guards have really prevented quite a few nasty burns!
£4.79 from Amazon
And while you're at it, you can keep your surfaces safe too
We've all been through the terrible ordeal of lifting a hot pan off our kitchen countertop to discover it's left behind an unsightly burn mark. Nightmare! So this pair of foldable silicone trivets have been a handy addition to my home.
£6.99 from Amazon
This hands-free can opener saves so much time
This hands-free can opener will automatically loosen the lid in just one touch of a button — a far better solution than wrestling with the rusty can opener you've had since 2005.
£14.99 from Amazon
These drawer organisers will make finding socks so much easier
If (like me) you often end up having to dig around at the back of your underwear drawer to find a pair of socks, then these drawer organisers will make your morning much easier. They come in a pack of two, and each have space for eighteen pairs of socks.
£9.99 from Amazon
This mini hanging airer will stop you having to rescue socks from the middle of the radiator
This hanging clothes airer is perfect for drying your socks without having to worry about them falling down the middle of the radiator. Plus, it folds up compactly after use, so can easily be stored down the side of a sofa.
£11.99 from Amazon
This rapid defrosting tray will (quite literally) save your bacon
Did your forget to take the meat out of the freezer again? No worries, as this clever defrosting tray can thaw meat up to 10x faster than if if was just left out on a standard chopping board at room temperature.
£8.19 from Amazon
This dehumidifier bag will de-fog your car on cold mornings
Absorb the excess moisture and condensation in your car with this reusable dehumidifier bag. Now you won't have to wake up ten minutes earlier just to defrost your car!
£7.95 from Amazon
This brush will ensure your new suede shoes stay looking fresh
With Autumn in full swing, it's officially suede season. So be sure you're able to quickly clean any dirt or dried-in mud off your new pair of boots with this suede and nubuck brush.
£3.40 from Amazon
This clever coaster is perfect for my fellow clumsy people
I'm always knocking my drinks over, so if you're the same we should both check out this coaster that will keep your mug stable even if it's knocked. It comes in jet black and glacier white, and is set to be my new obsession!
£13.99 from Amazon
