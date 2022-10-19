20 Products You'll Love If (Like Me) Annoying Tasks Really Ruin Your Day

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Whether I’m trying to take off muddy wellies after a dog walk, desperately wrestling with a rusty can opener, or expending far too many calories than should be necessary to put on a bedsheet, there are just some daily tasks in life that always feel like a massive hassle.
And it turns out I’m not the only one who gets unnecessarily irritated by these mundane inconveniences! With just a quick search of Amazon, I’ve found so many nifty gadgets designed specifically with some of my biggest irks in mind — and they’ve got rave reviews from fellow petty people, like me!
Here are some of my faves.