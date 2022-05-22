Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost Falling asleep can be a struggle but there are sleep aids to help.

One thing most of us can agree on is that we all need to get more sleep. But sometimes that’s easier said than done, isn’t it? The sleep struggle is real.

Those nights where sleep just seems to evade you are the absolute worst. You lie there, tossing and turning, becoming more frustrated by the second, but no matter what you do, you just can’t seem to drift off.

The truth is: insomnia is common, and I’m one of many people who suffer from it. Whether it’s worries about work, a hectic schedule, noisy neighbours, or anxious thoughts keeping you awake, falling (and staying) asleep is tough.

As someone who struggles to drop off (and finds it even harder to get back to sleep if I’m woken up in the night), I know this firsthand. But there is hope.

Below I’ve rounded up some of the products that have genuinely helped me in my own quest to get more sleep. I hope they might help you, too.