Life

I Struggle With Insomnia. Here Are 14 Products That Really Do Help Me

How to calm your mind, relax your body, and settle down to sleep – from someone who knows the struggle.

Shopping Writer

Falling asleep can be a struggle but there are sleep aids to help.
Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost
Falling asleep can be a struggle but there are sleep aids to help.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

One thing most of us can agree on is that we all need to get more sleep. But sometimes that’s easier said than done, isn’t it? The sleep struggle is real.

Those nights where sleep just seems to evade you are the absolute worst. You lie there, tossing and turning, becoming more frustrated by the second, but no matter what you do, you just can’t seem to drift off.

The truth is: insomnia is common, and I’m one of many people who suffer from it. Whether it’s worries about work, a hectic schedule, noisy neighbours, or anxious thoughts keeping you awake, falling (and staying) asleep is tough.

As someone who struggles to drop off (and finds it even harder to get back to sleep if I’m woken up in the night), I know this firsthand. But there is hope.

Below I’ve rounded up some of the products that have genuinely helped me in my own quest to get more sleep. I hope they might help you, too.

Amazon
This weighted blanket designed with better sleep in mind
For improving sleep and reducing insomnia, a weighted blanket can be a life-saver. Top your bed with the Blyss sensory weighted blanket, and drifting off might just come a little easier.
Get it from Amazon for £79.99
Amazon
This relaxation box to instil a sense of calm
Designed by sleep specialists, this meditation and relaxation box is small but it's mighty. Offering more than 200 voice-guided sessions designed to reduce stress, anxiety and aid your sleep, this little box is a godsend.
Get it from Amazon for £79.95
Amazon
This herbal supplement to aid sleep
Pukka's Night Time tea is a bestseller but the brand's all-natural sleep supplement has also been formulated to encourage relaxation and sleep – think of it like a natural sleeping pill. One capsule before bed might just help.
Get 60 capsules from Amazon for £19.99
Amazon
These wireless earphones for a bedtime soundtrack
For nights where you can't drift off, soundscapes – whether it's white noise, music or meditation – can really help. These wireless headphones come in four great colours and have up to 20 hours of battery life. Handy, especially if you share a bedroom.
Get them from Amazon for £64 (were £90)
Amazon
This comfy sleep mask with inbuilt speakers
Sleeping with earphones isn't always comfortable, which is where this handy eye mask with inbuilt Bluetooth speakers comes in. It has a powerful sound system, is compatible with a range of systems, and best of all it's comfortable and easy to sleep in.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99 (was £20.99)
Amazon
This lavender pillow spray to spritz away
This aromatic pillow mist is infused with soothing lavender, jasmine and sandalwood. This pure essential oil blend can be safely sprayed onto pillows and bedding to help you drift off more easily.
Get it from Amazon for £10.13
Amazon
This milk frother (just leave out the coffee)
If you’re struggling to sleep, a cup of frothy hot milk may help you drift off. This milk frother makes heating one up quick and easy (no cup of coffee required, obviously). For added comfort, I like to top my hot milk with a pinch of cinnamon.
Get it from Amazon for £48.54
Amazon
These lavender-infused bath salts for spa relaxation
There's something about a hot bath that soothes the soul and leaves you feeling more relaxed before bed. Add a handful of these bedtime blend lavender and chamomile salts to take the relaxation levels up a notch.
Get them from Amazon for £20.59 (was £24.99)
Amazon
These game-changing bedtime shower steamers
Crave that relaxing bedtime bath but only have a shower? Dropping one of these calming tablets into your shower water will create swirling clouds of scented steam for a real sense of serenity.
Get them from Amazon for £15.50
Amazon
These feather pillows to make your bed feel like a cloud
Memory foam or classic feather for your pillow? If you're in the latter camp, these duck feather and down pillows from Snuggledown offer ultimate comfort for back and side sleepers – and are super affordable, too.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for £25.07
Amazon
This memory foam pillow to up your bed game
These comfort memory foam pillows from Otty are a great buy if you struggle with back and neck pressure while you sleep. They’re hypoallergenic, temperature regulating and super soft and comfortable to sink into.
Get one from Amazon for £45.99
Scentered
This aromatherapy stick to calm busy thoughts
Swipe this calming balm, infused with lavender, ylang ylang and palmarosa, across your pulse points to help calm your mind and make drifting off that little bit easier.
Get it from Amazon for £16.90
Amazon
This classic milky, malty drink to soothe your soul
On those nights where you just don't feel sleepy, a mug of cosy Ovaltine (made with either milk or water) is just what the doctor ordered. Sometimes, I even pop downstairs in the middle of the night to make a cup, if I can't get back to sleep.
Get a six-pack from Amazon for £17.34 (was £22.14)
Amazon
This tower fan to keep your bedroom cool
If there's one thing that makes falling (and staying) asleep difficult it's being too hot, which is where this quiet tower fan, complete with three speed settings, comes in handy.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
Amazon
An oil diffuser for a better bedtime routine
Pop this ultrasonic wellbeing pod next to your bed, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil (lavender, rose, and chamomile are known to be the most calming) and turn it on whenever you find yourself struggling to be in the right mindset for sleep.
Get it from Amazon for £95
Suggest a correction
wellbeingshoppinghomeSleep