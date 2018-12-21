It’s probably too big to fit in your fridge - but it’s bound to cause a stir, not least because you risk knocking your guests out when you accidentally swing a Valdo Prosecco jeroboam around this Christmas.
It’s HUGE. No, really. One of these bad boys can hold up to 24 glasses of fizz - the equivalent of four normal-sized bottles of wine. Otherwise known as a double magnum, that’s three litres of liquid - or one hell of a headache.
And with Sainsbury’s putting it on offer right now for just £35, making it cheaper than in any other supermarket in the run up to Christmas and New Year’s Eve, it works out to approximately £1.50... per glass.
All that’s left is to ask: where to put it?