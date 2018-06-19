Alex Asbury Puan, the “grand old lady” of Perth Zoo, has died.

The world’s oldest known Sumatran orangutan, the “grand old lady” of Perth Zoo, has died leaving behind 54 descendants.

Puan, 62, was euthanised on Monday after suffering age-related complications that the Australian zoo said were affecting her quality of life.

Believed to have been born in a jungle in Sumatra, Indonesia, in 1956, she had been at the zoo since 1968, and was officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest of her species in 2016.

Zookeeper Martina Hart, who had worked with Puan for 18 years, wrote a heartfelt obituary after her death, which was printed in full in the West Australian newspaper.