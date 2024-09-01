'Punish Him': Labour Urged To Suspend Landlord MP Over Mould And Ant-Infested Flats

Labour MP Jas Athwal Houses of Parliament

Labour has been urged to suspend an MP forced to apologise over mould and ant infestations in flats he rents out.

Jas Athwal said he was “profoundly sorry that tenants have been let down”.

The BBC first reported on the state of properties the Ilford South MP rents out.

One resident said: “The ants are everywhere. They are on my kid’s body and on their clothes.”

Athwal, who became a Labour MP at the last election and rents out 15 flats, was previously leader of Redbridge Borough Council, said he was “shocked” by the BBC’s findings.

Advertisement

In a statement, he said: “I know it’s my responsibility to have issues addressed as soon as they arise and have met the property management company to understand failures in communication.

“I’m profoundly sorry that tenants have been let down and will be reviewing the property management and how matters are escalated going forward.”

On LBC this morning, Commons leader Lucy Powell refused to be drawn on whether Athwal would lose the Labour whip over the controversy.

She also insisted Labour would bring forward legislation to improve protections for tenants.

Presenter Lewis Goodall said: ”[Athwal] was literally on the council and introduced a set of standards that all buy-to-let landlords in his council had to obey and he himself did not obey it.

Advertisement

“Now do you not think that is the height of hypocrisy? If this were the Conservative Party you would be slamming this guy, and yet here you are saying ‘it’s not a huge deal, he’s going to compensate them, we’re just going on as normal’.

“Don’t you think it would send a message to buy-to-let landlords who are ripping people off that you the Labour Party do not tolerate standards like this, not least from your own MPs?”

Powell: “I’m certainly not saying it’s OK and I’ve just made absolutely clear we don’t tolerate standards like this.”

The presenter then interrupted the minister to say: “Punish him then.”

But she replied: “Hold on a minute. That’s why we’re legislating with tough measures to tackle these issues, to give tenants those rights, so they don’t have to go to the BBC or anyone else, whether it’s a Labour MP or any other landlord.

“They will have real rights embedded in law ... to back that law. It is not absolutely not OK. What I am saying is that this particular person in questions has taken quick action. He was furious about it. I will take him at his word for now, but he has to put that right.”

Advertisement

"If this were the Conservative Party you'd be absolutely slamming this guy."

@Lewis_Goodall challenges Labour's Lucy Powell after her fellow MP, Jas Athwal, was found to be renting out flats with 'black mould and infested with ants'. pic.twitter.com/ZCc3Qdmd1w — LBC (@LBC) September 1, 2024

A Redbridge Council spokesperson said: “The selective landlord licensing schemes are in place across several wards. These schemes extend licensing to all privately rented properties occupied by a single household or two unrelated sharers, ensuring a fair and consistent process for all.

“We are aware of the situation with these properties. While we cannot comment on individual cases, it is important to stress that the council is committed to a fair and consistent process for every landlord applying to the selective licensing scheme.

“We notify all existing landlords that they may need to renew their licences and systematically work through those that need to be renewed. This approach applies to all borough landlords needing a licence, ensuring all parties are treated equally.

“In all cases, we expect properties that require a licence to apply for it. Where they do not have a licence, we will send notices and commence enforcement action.

Advertisement