In response, the foreign secretary said the former chancellor’s own economic plans would send the UK into a recession and accused him of being engaged in “Project Fear”.

Almost improbably, after an hour of arm-to-arm combat, both Sunak and Truss insisted they would happily serve in one another’s cabinet.

As things stand, and baring an unforeseen disaster in her campaign, it will be Truss who will be the one offering jobs in the new government and Sunak tried, and failed, to get back into the race.