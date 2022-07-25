Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss Go To War With One Another As Tory Leadership Race Turns Ugly

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate. Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss went to war with one another as the fight to be the next prime minister became even more toxic.

Despite warning from party bosses about the damage being done to the Conservatives’ reputation by the increasingly-bitter leadership race, the pair refused to pull their punches in their first head-to-head TV debate.

Advertisement

At one point, Sunak asked Truss why she wanted to “cause misery to ordinary people” by running the risk of higher inflation and interest rates by borrowing tens of billions of pounds to fund immediate tax cuts.

But the foreign secretary said the former chancellor’s own economic plans would send the UK into a recession and accused him of “scaremongering” and being engaged in “Project Fear”.

Sunak hit back: “I remember the referendum campaign and there was only one of us on the side of Remain and Project Fear and that was you.”

Sunak will hope that his performance will help him to claw back Truss’s 24-point poll lead among Tory members.

Advertisement