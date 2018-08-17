Former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts has been announced as the ninth celebrity taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Ashley confirmed her involvement in the show on Friday morning, revealing that she was convinced to take part by a number of her famous friends, who have been involved in the show in the past.

“Daisy Lowe loved it, Flacky [Caroline Flack] said it was one of her favourite projects,” she recalled. “Pixie [Lott] and Laura [Whitmore] loved it! So I’m excited to dive into my own experience.”