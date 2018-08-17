Former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts has been announced as the ninth celebrity taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Ashley confirmed her involvement in the show on Friday morning, revealing that she was convinced to take part by a number of her famous friends, who have been involved in the show in the past.
“Daisy Lowe loved it, Flacky [Caroline Flack] said it was one of her favourite projects,” she recalled. “Pixie [Lott] and Laura [Whitmore] loved it! So I’m excited to dive into my own experience.”
Best known as a member of the all-singing, all-dancing Pussycat Dolls, Ashley has since found fame here in the UK thanks to her appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
Following this, she began presenting segments on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, after which she served as a judge on two series of ‘Dancing On Ice’... which we’re sure ‘Strictly’ fans might have something to say about it, given how contestants with previous dance experience have been treated in the past.
The announcements around this year’s ‘Strictly’ line-up began on Monday, when TV personality Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer and ‘Red Dwarf’ actor Danny John-Jules were all confirmed over the course of the day.
Since then, five more contestants were revealed prior to Ashley’s announcement, including YouTube vlogger Joe Sugg, radio personality Vick Hope, TV doctor Ranj Singh, cricketer Graeme Swann and documentary presenter Stacey Dooley.
More announcements are expected in the coming days, with further rumoured celebrities including veteran presenter Anneka Rice, Blue singer Lee Ryan and former soap star Samantha Womack.