Putin's Minister Says There's 1 Key Difference In The Trump Administration When It Comes To Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat praised Donald Trump’s administration for its different approach to the Ukraine war on Tuesday.

The incoming president has repeatedly pledged to end the conflict as soon as he gets into office, although he has not explained how he intends to do so.

This has sparked fears Trump may push Kyiv to cede occupied territory to Moscow, even though this was once a red line for Ukraine and its allies – including the US.

Speaking at a press conference today, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said he welcomed how the incoming administration had “started to mention the realities on the ground”.

Russian troops occupies around a fifth of Ukraine’s territory right now, and claimed four regions – which it only partially controls – part of its own land back in September 2022.

Lavrov added that Moscow was willing to consider the president-elect’s proposals to end the war once he got into the White House.

“When Trump becomes president and formally articulates his position on the Ukraine issue, we will, of course, consider it,” Lavrov said, according to Reuters news agency.

These remarks come after Trump’s incoming security adviser Mike Waltz told ABC on Sunday: “I just don’t think it’s realistic to say we’re going to expel every Russian from every inch of Ukrainian soil, even Crimea.

“President Trump has acknowledged that reality, and I think it’s been a huge step forward that the entire world is acknowledging that reality. Now let’s move forward.”

Trump also expressed his sympathy for Russia last week, saying he could “understand their feeling” about Ukraine’s wish to join Nato because “Russia has somebody right on their doorstep”.

Putin has blamed Ukraine’s desire to move closer to the west and join the North Atlantic defence organisation to justify his land grab ever since his invasion.

Lavrov also emphasised the differences between Trump’s team and the outgoing Biden administration by claiming the Democrats seemed to have “a legacy to keep on exterminating everything related to Russia” during his press conference.