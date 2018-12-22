A quarter of all prisoners released last Christmas were left homeless, sleeping rough or in unsettled accommodation, it has emerged.

Just under half of the 5,860 offenders let out in December 2017 were housed by the state, with a total of 243 people left to sleep on the streets.

A further 625 were classified as homeless and 683 were in other “unsettled accommodation”, a parliamentary question by Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon has revealed.

The government has been branded “shameful” for failing to find offenders stable accommodation, and critics say the failings have heightened the risk of death in the cold winter months, and the risk of reoffending.

It comes amid mounting concern for the safety of rough sleepers after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that nearly 600 homeless people died in 2017 – a rise of 24% over five years.

Christina Marriott, chief executive of the charity the Revolving Doors Agency, which aims to reduce homelessness and reoffending, said the winter temperatures have left people at risk of serious illness and even death.