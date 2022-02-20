The Queen Has Tested Positive For Covid-19, Buckingham Palace Announces

JOE GIDDENS via Getty Images

The Queen has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The 95-year-old monarch is only suffering “mild cold-like symptoms” and expects to carry out “light duties” this week, it said.

The Queen fell ill after it was confirmed she had been in contact with Prince Charles, who also contracted the virus earlier this month.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Queen’s positive test comes just as Boris Johnson plans to lift all major Covid restrictions in England on Monday.

Former Tory minister Caroline Nokes said the timing of the Queen’s illness made it politically a “bit tricky” for the government to press ahead with a relaxation of the rules.

“You can’t help but notice that the juxtaposition of the monarch being diagnosed with Covid or testing positive, literally the day before we will get the update from the PM as to how things move forward with the ending of all restrictions,” she told Times Radio.

The Queen is understood to have picked up the virus after she spent time with Prince Charles on Tuesday February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle.

He tested positive a few days later but has since made a full recovery.

His wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, has also tested positive for the virus.

Clarence House confirmed on Monday February 14 that the duchess was self isolating.

Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement, politicians lined up to send their best wishes to the Queen.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter: “On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon, Ma’am.”

