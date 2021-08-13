Quentin Tarantino's Mum Speaks Out After Director's Claims She'd 'Never See A Penny' Of His Fortune

Quentin Tarantino’s mum has spoken out after the film director claimed he’d vowed not to give her any of his fortune due to a childhood row.

Last month, Tarantino claimed that his mother had not been encouraging when she discovered his creative ambitions, making light of them while reprimanding him for something else.

He told the podcast The Moment: “In the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little writing career’ – with the finger quotes and everything – ‘this little writing career that you’re doing? That shit is fucking over’.

“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, in my head I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for Mommy. You get nothing because you said that’.”