12 Quick Fixes To Save Your Home From Spills, Stains And Scribbles

Warning: these stain removers aren't sexy but we all know sh*t happens.

Stains, spills and scribbles happen: it's how you deal with them that counts.
Does your heart sink every time there’s a spillage, tear or accident at home? And the more traffic (in other words people) filing through it, the worse chance there is of a mishap.

We’re talking scribbles on the walls, stains on the carpet and spills just about anywhere. Nice furnishings are hard enough to come by without the thought of having to replace them, especially with the cost of living on the constant rise.

Be it wine, pee, sweat, blood, oil, ink, grass or really any red tomato-based sauce, it’s impossible to avoid spillages. But we’ve rounded up these highly-approved stain removers from Amazon so that you can clean up rather than chuck stuff out.

This bestselling carpet foam
We love this stain remover and we’re not the only ones (it has 17,000 reviews). With a handy built-in applicator all you have to do is apply the product, gently rub into the area and leave to work.
Get it from Amazon for £2.61
This twin-tank carpet washer
For when carpet spills happen on the regular, invest in this washer that keeps the clean and dirty water separate. It’ll save your knees from scrubbing and save you money too – right now there’s a cracking 40% off.
Get it from Amazon for £82.99
When wine o’clock get messy
In just five minutes, this wine stain remover will get to work on fabric clothes, carpets and upholstery. Red wine spills need no longer give your nightmares.
Get it from Amazon for £15.62
This full impact stain remover
From wine to tea to dog mess, reviewers rave on about how effective this deep cleaner is on the heaviest stains.
Get it from Amazon for £4.43
This cleaner for dog and cat accidents
This one removes pet stains and odours such as urine, faeces, vomit and drool from carpet, upholstery, bedding, fabric toys, clothing, and other surfaces in your home.
Get it from Amazon for £6.70
This super quick leather repair kit
A quick, easy repair for your beloved, ripped leather sofa, this self-adhesive patch can cover holes, rips, burns and stains. Just peel off the backing and stick down for the fix.
Get it from Amazon for £18.95
This spot remover laundry spray
Amazon reviewers swear by this stain remover for your clothes that it will tackle everything from oil to blood to spag bol sauce. Soak clothes in it overnight, pop them in the wash and it does the work.
Get this from Amazon for £12.14
This bed freshening spray
Tis spray will remove the bad odours from mattresses caused by sweat and urine (like when the kids have a night time accident). But you can also use it on your duvet and bedding to give it a fresh clean feeling any time.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
This stain remover pen for the smaller spills
Blast blemishes on the go with this pen – just press down on this pen and it will release a liquid stain remover on to small spots that need gently rubbing out.
Get it from Amazon for £8.01
This magic eraser for wall scribbles
When your little darlings are writing on the walls (and driving you up them) . just add some water to this cleaning scrubber and it will work miracles. It also scrubs up bathtubs, oven doors, light switches and doors. And it even cleans your trainers!
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
A carpet cleaner that works in seconds
This Amazon favourite claims to work in an outrageously quick time of 30 seconds and is ideal for removing everyday stains from your carpets.
Get it from Amazon for £6.25
This sewing kit for your upholstery
This kit includes leather stitching needles, upholstery thread cord, leather sewing needles, stitching awl, hook awl, measuring tape, sewing thimble and yarn scissors for those threads and holes that need patching.
Get it from Amazon for £10.99
