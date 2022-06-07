Life

14 Ways To Blitz Clean Your Cruddy Loo So It Looks Fresh As New

These simple buys will transform your tired toilet from stained to spotless

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Have you been you landed with a loo that loves limescale, stains and being generally disgusting? If your standard cleaning routine isn’t quite doing the job, then don’t get disheartened – your plumbing might just mean you’re in need of some products that pack a little extra punch (or you need to swap housemates).

From super-charged scrubbing brushes to liquid solutions that’ll completely blitz your lavatory bowl, we’ve compiled a selection of top toilet cleaning products you’ll want to nab if your lavatory is looking a little unloved…

1
Amazon
A gentle spray to bring shine to your surfaces
This gorgeous smelling spray can be used on all bathroom surfaces – but we just love the shine it brings to the toilet lid when spritzed. Completely plant-based, it's made from totally non-toxic and natural ingredients.
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
2
Amazon
A super powerful toilet treatment
To give your toilet the kind of deep clean it deserves, pour a sachet of this treatment into the toilet bowl, and watch as it quickly develops into a velvety foam that effectively removes tough stains and limescale. Leave it for ten minutes, brush, flush – and you’re done!
Get it from Amazon for £3
3
Amazon
This battery-powered scrubber with interchangeable heads
Supposedly able to shorten cleaning time by up to 57%, the SonicScrubber is a must-have product if you’re after a loo that’s deep cleaned in no time. With four different brush heads to try, it’ll definitely help you blitz your toilet bowl.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
4
Amazon
This total toilet renovation kit
To give your loo a completely new lease of life, you can’t go wrong with this super powerful kit. Simply pop on the gloves, cover the toilet bowl in the cleaning spray, leave it to work for half an hour, then scrub it using the non-scratch brush.
Get it from Amazon for £10
5
Amazon
This toilet brush with silicone bristles
Far more fit for purpose than traditional brushes, this version has durable silicone bristles, and a quick-drying and ventilating base. The trendiest of toilet brushes, it comes with a self-adhesive bracket for wall-mounting, and is also available in rose gold and white.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
6
Amazon
These discs that freshen with each flush
Sticking to the side of your toilet bowl, these discs don’t come with one of those disgusting and germy cages! Great for preventing the build-up of limescale and germs, they also infuse each flush with their fresh citrus scent.
Get them from Amazon for £11.49
7
Amazon
A cleaning solution that’s free from smelly chemicals
This triple-action gel cleans, decalcifies and freshens the toilet bowl using completely biodegradable plant-based ingredients. It’s perfect if you want to thoroughly remove all dirt and grime - without having to inhale any harsh chemicals.
Get it from Amazon for £1.80
8
Amazon
These pumice stones that get rid of ceramic stains
Turns out, pumice stones are just as effective on toilet bowls as they are on feet! Designed to remove stains without leaving behind any scratches, simply wet the stone, and use it to scrub away any hard water rings, dark stains, and limescale deposits.
Get the pair from Amazon for £8.59
9
Amazon
A pack of colourful microfibre cleaning pads
Made from 100% microfibre, these quilted sponges can be used with simply soapy water – or a cleaning spray – to give ceramic surfaces a spruce. Part of Lynsey Queen of Cleans range, we love that she suggests using ‘blue’ for ‘loo’, ‘pink’ for ‘sink’, and so on.
Get them from Amazon for £2.50
10
Amazon
This handy ‘brush and flush’ kit
If toilet brushes really gross you out, then this Duck Fresh Brush is a brilliant alternative. Simply attach one of the flushable cleaning pads to the holder, run it all over the toilet bowl, and flush it away when you’re done.
Get it from Amazon for £2.99
11
Amazon
Some small brushes for tackling tricky to reach areas
For getting to those nooks and crannies behind and around the toilet seat, you’ll want these brushes. Their durable nylon bristles are perfect for scrubbing, while the wiper blade on the small brush helps clear any build-up that’s hidden underneath the seat’s hinges.
Get them from Amazon for £3.99
12
Amazon
This creamy paste that’ll leave the seat shining
If you’re after sparkling ceramics, then you can’t go wrong with a cream cleaner. Suitable for use on all surfaces, this paste is packed with high-quality plant-based ingredients that’ll leave your toilet shining.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
13
Amazon
A professional limescale remover that packs a punch
Super concentrated and powerful, this descaling liquid works to eradicate limescale and other deposits like urine stains from the toilet bowl. Simply apply it with a sponge, let it work, and wipe off when you’re happy with the results.
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
14
Amazon
These curved brushes for tackling underneath the rim
With their v-shaped design, these handy brushes are far better than typical straight ones at getting right underneath the rim of the toilet bowl. And thanks to their soft but dense bristles, you can bet these brushes will do a thorough job.
Get them from Amazon for £6.90
