Rachel Reeves Has Given A Bizarre Reason For Previously Opposing Airport Expansion

Rachel Reeves was grilled by Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast. BBC

Rachel Reeves has been accused of “double standards” for previously opposing the expansion of an airport in her constituency.

The chancellor gave a bizarre reason for her objection to the development at Leeds Bradford when quizzed about it by BBC presenter Charlie Stayt.

The pair’s awkward exchange came a day after Reeves threw the government’s weight behind a third runway at Heathrow Airport in London, claiming it was essential to boost economic growth.

Critics - including senior figures in the Labour Party - have said the project goes against the government’s net zero commitments.

On BBC Breakfast this morning, Stayt asked her: “Is it true, chancellor, that just a few years ago you yourself fought against an expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport citing air and noise pollution reasons?”

Reeves replied: “So that was in the pandemic when people weren’t really flying.

“A lot has changed since then, including how aeroplanes fly, including sustainable aviation fuel, and as that evidence changes I think it is right to look again at airport expansion.”

But Stayt hit back: “People will have been listening carefully to your answer just then, chancellor. I think you said that you did oppose Leeds Bradford Airport’s expansion because of air and noise pollution reasons, and people don’t like it when there are double standards.

“You didn’t want it close to your home, but now with Heathrow you’re taking an entirely different approach.”

But Reeves, who is the MP for Leeds West, said: “Things have changed and if plans came forward again at Leeds Bradford I would support expansion.

“But during the pandemic people weren’t flying, and the way that people fly has changed in the last few years, with the improvements and efficiency of engines, and with sustainable aviations fuel.”

'Is it true that just a few years ago that you fought against expansion of Leeds-Bradford airport citing air and noise pollution?'



The day after backing plans for a third runway at Heathrow, chancellor Rachel Reeves was asked on #BBCBreakfast about previously opposing airport… pic.twitter.com/qABX8Fctxg — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 30, 2025

