Rack of Pork With Fennel, Garlic, Thyme And Lemon Recipe

A rack of pork is a splendid thing and makes an eye-catching and generous Sunday lunch. Cooking chops en masse this way ensures they come out perfectly succulent. Like yours better done? Eat the end ones. Prefer your pork a bit pinker? Plump for one from the middle.

This recipe retains the crackling (I love crispy crackling) but has a hidden layer of fennel seeds, garlic, thyme and lemon zest, like porchetta. You can swap the thyme for finely chopped rosemary, if you like, and add a pinch of chilli flakes.

Ask your butcher to French trim the rib bones, chine it and to score the skin thoroughly. You can also ask them to do step one of the recipe, too, see below. Once you’ve got the joint home, try to prepare the meat the night before if possible, or at least a few hours in advance, so the flavours permeate and the skin dries out for optimum toothsome crunchy crackling (the only adequate word is ‘phwoar’).

Rack of pork with fennel, garlic, thyme and lemon (serves 5-6)