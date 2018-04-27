Tens of thousands of trains have been cancelled in the last two years, travellers face daily misery on their commutes to work, and the running of the UK’s rail franchises is plagued by a “catalogue of failures”.

This is what a new report from the Government has said about the management of the country’s three most important rail franchises.

The report has focused on Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern – services that are used by millions of Britons every day.

So here’s everything you need to know about just how bad some of the UK’s rail companies really are.

The top figures

1) Govia Thameslink trains were the “most delayed” on the entire rail network.

2) Between July 2015 and March 2017, 146,000 services were cancelled or more than 30 minutes late.

3) That’s 7.7% of scheduled train services. The figure excludes trains which were cancelled in advance because Govia Thameslink expected significant disruption.

3) During a particularly bad four-week period between November and December 2016, less than two thirds of trains arrived at their destination within five minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

4) Poor infrastructure caused around 13% of the delays passengers suffered between July 2015 and March 2017. Network Rail has acknowledged that the condition of the rail infrastructure has deteriorated to a point where it is no longer reliable.