Rail Workers Vote For Another Six Months Of Strikes

People walk past the closed shutters at the entrance to Euston underground station in central London, during a RMT strike last week. Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images

Rail workers have voted for another six months of strikes in their ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

The RMT union announced that 91.6% of members taking part in a ballot to extend their strike mandate voted to continue their campaign of industrial action. Turnout in the ballot was 70.2%.

Under trade union laws, at least 40% of those eligible to vote must back strike action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The National Executive Committee will now look at these fantastic results and negotiations will continue with Network Rail and the train operating companies.

“This union is determined to continue with this campaign until the employers understand that they need to respond to our members’ aspirations on job security, pay and working conditions.”

Earlier this month, Lynch warned that strikes could last all winter and into next year.