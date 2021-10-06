Rami Malek has revealed that he once got a little personal during an encounter with the royals at an awards show, leaving Kate Middleton a bit “taken aback” by his line of questioning.
The Oscar-winning actor – who reunited with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge – at the No Time To Die premiere last week, spoke about the experience during Tuesday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
“They work so hard to get to know everybody,” Rami told the host of meeting the royals. “Who’s done whatever film they’ve done, their past films, and you can see they’ve done their homework.
“I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?’”
“I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?’” the actor said, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child, Prince Louis, who was born in 2018. “I think she was taken aback.”
“She said, ‘How are you doing?’ I said, ‘No, how are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look,” Rami said, mimicking Kate’s look. “But you can tell. Imagine, you’re dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors...”
Rami said he even offered himself as a back-up babysitter for the Duke and Duchess’ children.
Jimmy then pointed out that after the star’s latest role as a Bond villain, he’d likely have some trouble landing a babysitting gig ― and with the royals, no less.
During an interview with E!’s Daily Pop this week, the Bohemian Rhapsody star said that it looked like the royals enjoyed the latest instalment of the Bond franchise.
“I sat right behind them in the royal box. I was watching Prince William’s reaction,” he continued. “You can see a lot from what someone’s body language was doing. I think they loved the film. That was the impression I got.”
Given his willingness to report back on the royals, Rami might find them a bit reticent to confide in him at the next premiere or awards show...
Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).