Rami Malek has revealed that he once got a little personal during an encounter with the royals at an awards show, leaving Kate Middleton a bit “taken aback” by his line of questioning. The Oscar-winning actor – who reunited with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge – at the No Time To Die premiere last week, spoke about the experience during Tuesday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “They work so hard to get to know everybody,” Rami told the host of meeting the royals. “Who’s done whatever film they’ve done, their past films, and you can see they’ve done their homework. “I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?’”

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Rami Malek

“I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?’” the actor said, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child, Prince Louis, who was born in 2018. “I think she was taken aback.” “She said, ‘How are you doing?’ I said, ‘No, how are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look,” Rami said, mimicking Kate’s look. “But you can tell. Imagine, you’re dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors...”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince William speaks to Rami Malek at the No Time To Die premiere