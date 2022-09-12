Life

Self–care doesn’t necessarily have to mean putting on a face mask — for some (me included), it means simply finding ways wherever possible to make my day-to-day life a little easier.

Whether it’s having to stumble around in the dark whenever you need to get up in the night, munching through crisps that have been left in the open too long, or trying to clean the nooks and crannies of your AirPods case, these well-reviewed products are sure to help make your life that little bit easier.

Enjoy fluffy rice in minutes with this handy microwave cooker
If (like me) the thought of cooking on a weeknight is sometimes too much to handle, this microwave-friendly rice cooker is ideal. In a few short minutes, it's capable of leaving you with perfectly steamed rice, polenta, and lentils.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
This portable vacuum set that'll triple your luggage space
With this handy kit, you can bring the space-saving benefits of vacuum packing to your suitcase! The set comes with four bags, a portable vacuum, and a USB cable for charging it.
Get it from Amazon for £19.96
This reusable silicone mat is oven-safe and non-stick
Boasting over 2000 five star ratings, it's clear that this mat is a kitchen must-have. You can not only use it as a slip-proof surface for kneading dough and pastry, but also as a liner for your baking tray — as it's oven-safe up to 230 degrees celsius.

Get it from Amazon for £4.40
This motion-sensor night light for those midnight loo trips
A product that's taken TikTok by storm, this motion-sensor night light will only go on when you're walking past it, making it perfect for when you need to get up in the night — but don't want to disturb everyone else by putting the main light on.
Get it
These genius sachets turn cooking oil solid and make cleaning much easier
Perfect for air fryers, woks, frying pans, and deep fat fryers, these clever sachets of powder turn used cooking oil solid, which makes it so much less likely to clog your drain, as well as easier to clean!
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
Upgrade your loo with this best-selling bidet attachment
Five-star ratings: 1,336
 Did you know that using water to clean yourself is actually far more hygienic than toilet paper? Whether affixed to the toilet tank, or mounted on the wall, reviewers all say that this bidet is super quick and easy to install, and really effective!
Get it from Amazon for £21.99
This earwax removal spray that gets to work super quickly
You can tell me this earwax-busting irrigation system sounds a little gross, but you can't tell me it doesn't also sound really, really satisfying! Best of all, it's safe, easy, and clinically proven to remove wax.
Get it from Amazon for £14.95
Stay comfy on the go with this compact pillow and blanket set
Far more comfortable than the pillows and blankets given out on airplanes, this nifty set is soft to the touch, and even helpfully has a luggage strap so it can be easily transported around the airport.
Get it from Amazon for £29.95
This reusable laundry egg that'll last you 70 washes
With over 10,000 five star reviews, this reusable laundry egg definitely isn't something you'll regret buying. Filled with two different types of mineral pellets and a small amount of detergent, it'll leave all your clothes sparkling clean — and is also suitable for sensitive skin.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
Freshen up your grimiest kitchen utensils with this cleaning powder
This Bar Keepers Friend cleaning powder will clean, restore, and polish even your grimiest kitchen utensils so that they look as good as new again. Nothing like a nice sparkling pan to motivate you to cook instead of ordering another takeaway!
Get it from Amazon for 41p
This mini bag sealer that'll keep opened snacks fresh
An absolute game-changer for serial snackers like me, this electric resealer is a far more effective way to keep those half-eaten packets of crisps fresh than simply folding over the top of the bag.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
Say bye to unsightly stains with this magic bar
Seeing this stain-removing bar of soap from Vanish made me regret all the times I double-washed an item of clothing in an attempt to get rid of a mark. Simply wet the effected area with cold water, rub the bar over it, and wash as normal.
Get it from Amazon for £4.83
This kit for fully cleaning your AirPods and case
If you own AirPods, you might want to get your hands on this specially-designed cleaning brush. It contains heads for everything from the case to the speakers, and will make getting to those tricky to reach areas a breeze.
Get it from Amazon for £7.98
Keep your handbag close by with this pair of handy table hooks
Your handbag will always be within sight when you're out and about thanks to these genius hooks. They fold up into portable discs when they're not in use, and there's two in each pack.
Get them from Amazon for £8.99
This best-selling roll of self-adhesive velcro
With over 15,000 five star reviews, it's clear that this roll of velcro is an essential for every toolkit. Super strong, customers claim it's great for mounting anything from picture frames to heavy mirrors to your walls.
Get it from Amazon for £4.70
Get rid of hard skin and calluses with this brilliant foot balm
If you want your feet to stay sandal-ready all the time instead of having to anticipate something as chaotic as British weather, I highly recommend this heel salve balm. Highly effective, it gently exfoliates callused and scaly skin, and promotes healthy skin growth.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
This handy device will help you keep an eye on your tyre pressure
Five-star ratings: 35,728
If you own a car, then you'll know the sheer pain of a low tyre pressure alert coming up out if the blue. Just what you need to ensure you're never caught out again, this digital pressure gauge will help you keep track.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
Keep plants hydrated while you're on holiday with these globes
These watering globes will keep your plants hydrated for you for around two weeks at a time! You won't look over one day to discover that your fave ferns have all but turned to dust in the summer heat when you use these.
Get them from Amazon for £8.99
This incredible spray will leave your grout looking glorious
Deep-clean the spaces in between your tiles with HG's well-reviewed formula! It'll get to work in a matter of minutes loosening dirt and removing any stains, so your grouting is quickly returned to its natural colour.
Get it from Amazon for £4.25
Get rid of post-shave bumps with this incredible body scrub
Five-star ratings: 11,668
Tired of getting those annoying bumps on your legs after shaving? According to the 11,000 reviewers who gave it five stars, you should definitely consider trying this powerful body scrub. It's also great for anyone who has keratosis pilaris!
Get it from Amazon for £27
