Life

I’m A Shopping Writer. These Are 12 Cheap Buys I Genuinely Can't Live Without

From £2 to £20, there's something to suit every budget.

Shopping Writer

Buys you'll regret living without
Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost
Buys you'll regret living without

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

We’re all trying to cut back right now. Money is tight, so more of us are choosing to reduce our spending and only buy new items when it’s really worth it.

While there are some things that I can live without, there are others that I swear by and use day in, day out. They’re cheap, work extremely well, and pretty much pay for themselves.

I’ve rounded up some of my favourite low-cost items that I always like to have on hand.

1
Amazon
These invisible plasters
I always keep a couple of these hydrocolloid plasters in my bag, as well as in my first aid kit. They're practically invisible and work well on all kinds of cuts, grazes, blisters and burns. Plus, they're amazing for speeding up healing.
Get 24 from Amazon for £7.99
2
Amazon
This five-in-one multi-tool
I always like to keep a multi-tool in the kitchen drawer, just in case it's needed for a little DIY task. I also always pack this whenever I go away, as it always tends to come in handy.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
3
Amazon
This game-changing cleaning paste
I am obsessed with this cleaning paste. I use it for absolutely everything and it works like a dream. It also lasts for ages too.
Get it from Amazon for £6.89
4
Amazon
These toothpaste squeezers
Ensure you've got every last drop of toothpaste out of the tube with these handy rolling clips. I always like to have these on hand to ensure that I don't end up wasting any product. (FYI, they also work wonderfully for hand creams too.)
Get five from Amazon for £6.69
5
Amazon
This soap saving dish
Featuring a tilted design, this silicone soap tray ensures that your favourite soap wont sit in water, and thus, won't end up going soft and slimy. If you use solid shampoo and conditioner, these dishes also work well.
Get three from Amazon for £5.99
6
Amazon
This washing up brush
For easy peasy washing up, this refillable detergent brush is a godsend. Honestly, it makes washing up quicker, reduces water waste, and works like a dream.
Get three from Amazon for £6.25
7
Amazon
These hydrocolloid acne patches
When my skin plays up and I find myself covered in pimples, these acne dots are my go-to. They're quick and easy to apply, can be worm over makeup, and help to clear up zits more quickly.
Get them from Amazon for £6.29
8
Amazon
These sink drain baskets
Hate food clogging up your sink? These easy-fit food catchers work a treat. Simply hook them onto your sink and you're good to go. Whether you're decanting pickle juice or pouring away pasta water, this handy catcher's got you covered.
Get four from Amazon for £9.96 (was £10.94)
9
Amazon
This head massager
If you're someone who loves a head massage, this shampoo brush (or scalp massager) is a great buy. It's made of soft, supple silicone and gently massages your head while giving your hair and scalp a wonderfully deep clean.
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
10
Amazon
This easy spray sanitiser
I always keep a bottle of this budget-friendly sanitiser spray in my bag. I love the fact that it's a liquid rather than a gel as this means it dries quickly and is non-tacky, plus it works wonderfully if you want to spritz your keys or phone screen to give them a quick clean.
Get it from Amazon for £2.40
11
Amazon
These dreamy rhubarb and cassis cleaning wipes
Honestly, I'm not usually a fan of cleaning wipes as they tend to have a strong chemically smell. But these wipes from Zoflora smells glorious. They're fresh, fruity, and kill 99.9% of bacteria. I always keep a pack under my sink ready for as and when I need them.
Get them from Amazon for £2.99
12
Amazon
These skin-saving cleansing pads
Got acne-prone skin, like me? Then you need to add these salicylic acid, witch hazel and wasabi extract soaked pads to your skincare routine. Honestly, they're a game-changer and one pot lasts for absolutely ages.
Get them from Amazon for £7 (was £9.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
shoppingHome and GardenCleaningkitchen