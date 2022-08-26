Life

I've Tried Loads Of Viral Products – Here Are 24 That Are Worth The Hype

And yes, I *am* writing this to justify my endless TikTok scrolling.

Buzzfeed / Amy Glover / Amazon / HuffPost
When a product goes viral, naturally we all want it. But how do you know if what you’re buying is going to live up to the hype and is actually worth the cost?

We’ve all seen the products that have gone viral on TikTok, some of them work seamlessly while others not so much. Working out which buys are worth the hype can be tricky, because unless you test them for yourself (or have a reliable source test them) you’re just not going to know.

That’s where this guide comes in. Here for your browsing pleasure are 24 items I’ve bought from Amazon that are totally worth the hype. Seriously!

1
Kirsty Glover / BuzzFeed
This ultra hydrating hair mask
My sister swears by Garnier's viral coconut 'Hair Food' to hydrate and define her curls! It'll nourish all other hair types too. It can be used as a hair mask, leave-in conditioner, or regular conditioner – the formula contains hydrating and nourishing ingredients like coconut and macadamia oil, so it's no wonder my sister says it gives her the moisture that other products fail to deliver. It'll leave your hair soft and shiny, and it doesn't feel heavy either!
Get it from Amazon for £3.46
2
Amy glover / BuzzFeed
This super popular buildable mascara
I'm just saying, *that* 'Sky High' mascara from Maybelline is popular for a reason. This mascara contains buildable bamboo fibres, meaning its inky formula will elongate your lashes without clumping or flaking. It's got tiny bristles that coat my smallest lashes, and bigger ones to lift and exaggerate the larger hairs too!
Get it from Amazon for £6.60
3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This wonderfully gentle moisturiser
Good moisturisers are incredibly important, but you don't need to splash out on big-name brands to get the best results. This CeraVe one has blown Tiktok users away (and it's seriously impressed me too)! It contains barrier-repairing ceramides which ensure that the moisture in your skin stays put. I've been using my tub for months now and have noticed a visible difference in my skin (but a far less noticeable dent in the tub).
Get it from Amazon for £12
4
Jules Kurvink / BuzzFeed
This easy-to-clean silicone loo brush
This Cleantok-famous toilet brush has a silicone head, so nothing will get caught in its bristles. Look, there's no pleasant way to talk about toilet brushes, so I'll get straight into it: this silicone brush harbours WAY less *ickiness* than the regular kind because its bristles are short and made from slippery silicone. Its flexible material and flat head is also perfect for getting into the nooks and crannies of my toilet!
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
5
Amazon
This texture changing sponge that's ideal for all kinds of household tasks
This Scrub Mommy sponge will frankly leave your old wire scourers in the dust. It changes texture according to the temperature of the water you run it under! It'll stay firm in cold water to tackle tough stains without scratching your dishes, and it softens up in warmer liquid for lighter washing. I use the 'smile' to clean my cutlery – it keeps its shape for ages too!
Get it from Amazon for £3.49
6
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This incredible limescale removable spray
I'd honestly watch cleaning videos for the shower-descaling sections alone. This limescale removal spray is a fast-acting way to get those results at home. It's ridiculously easy to use – it banished my shower head's limescale in a matter of minutes, and it's a great way to get into all the nooks and crannies I can never usually reach.
Get it from Amazon for £3.30
7
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This powerful kitchen cleaning spray
It turns out that the TikTok-famous Elbow Grease spray actually will cut through your kitchen's sticky surfaces in no time. It's powerful enough to remove oil from plastics and metals without any scrubbing on your behalf. I let it sit on my hob's (frankly atrocious) grease traps for a couple of minutes and was amazed by how much oil it lifted!
Get it from Amazon for £0.69
8
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This conditioner that's perfect for thick and full hair
If you've been seeing OGX's biotin and collagen conditioner all over your 'For You' page, it might be because its sulphate-free formula genuinely is great at protecting your hair. Its protein-rich formula will help to strengthen your hair from the inside out, so I'm not surprised that it's given my hair a thicker, healthier appearance. IMO, that's pretty impressive for less than a fiver!
Get it from Amazon for £3.32
9
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This super low cost eye cream (FYI, it's a game-changer)
I thought this retinol eye cream was too cheap to work until I tried it. I bought this because I'd seen a friend of mine rave about it on Twitter – two weeks in, I'm so glad I fell for the hype. I put a tiny amount under each eye at night before my moisturiser, and I've already noticed that my lines have softened and my skin has plumped (the dream, TBH).
Get it from Amazon for £7.95
10
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This pore smoothing balm
e.l.f's Poreless Putty primer is so hyped that it's got to be worth a try, right? Okay, okay, I know this stuff literally says 'poreless' in its name, but I'm still amazed at how effectively it smooths my skin. It gives my makeup a texture-free, velvety base to grip onto, but I've started using it on bare-faced days too because of how even it makes the pockmarked areas near my nose.
Get it from Amazon for £8.55
11
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This non-greasy SPF spray
This SPF50 over-makeup sunscreen spray doesn't leave a chalky or greasy cast (the dream, TBH). I do own some regular sunscreen, but being honest I don't always remember to apply it (I know, I know). This spray is genius because 1) it goes on over makeup, so I can put it on at any point in the day and 2) the spray function makes it approximately 200 times more fun to use than lotions. I genuinely haven't gone a day without sun protection since buying it!
Get it from Amazon for £6.18
12
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These skin-saving acne patches
Cover AND heal your spots with CORX's acne patches. The hydrocolloid patches stick to your skin and slowly draw the gunk out of your spots (so gross, but so satisfying). They also blur the edges of your spot and dull any redness when you're wearing them – what's not to love?!
Get 24 from Amazon for £5.69
13
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This lip softening, ultra hydrating mask
Wake up to smoother, softer lips after using this overnight mask. My lips have been really dry lately, so I tried this intensive mask as a last resort. I've been impressed by the results, and it feels surprisingly lightweight too!
Get it from Amazon for £4.50
14
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This skin-saving facial soap
I have combination skin, which means that I struggle with dry patches AND breakouts. This salicylic acid and sulphur-infused soap has helped to tackle both problems at once! The salicylic acid in this soap decongests my pores, while the sulphur removes any bacteria in my skin and absorbs excess oil. The bar is studded with almond and walnut shell particles to exfoliate my skin, and it also contains replenishing vitamin E. No wonder my skin has cleared up significantly after I started using this bad boy!
Get it from Amazon for £6.98
15
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This incredible carpet and soft furnishing cleaner
Get rid of the Dreaded Patch on your carpet or other soft furnishings by using Dr. Beckmann's cleaner. Sponge the affected area with a damp cloth to loosen the dirt, squeeze the bottle, and then run its built-in brush over the stain. I've used this myself and saw results in minutes!
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
16
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This versatile cleaning paste
The Pink Stuff paste is a cult-status product for a reason – it'll clean everything from metal to tiles! I was amazed by how quickly and effectively it got rid of the hard-to-budge rust under my shower. It's made up of gritty cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it grinds away at tough stains without scratching up whatever's underneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces (think ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots and pans, and more!)
Get it from Amazon for £3.26
17
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This compact espresso maker
I bought this compact Bialetti espresso maker to see if it was worth the hype, and hoo boy, have I been impressed! It's simple to use — I just unscrew its base and pour hot water into it before filling the filter with coffee grounds and screwing it all back together. I then place it on my hob for about two minutes and voila — I've made smooth, velvety coffee in no time!
Get it from Amazon for £19.79
18
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These gentle coil hair ties
My hair has gotten ridiculously long recently, and it was starting to strain my scalp when I tied it up. These coiled hair ties distribute the pressure from my ponytail evenly so I don't have to face as many headaches during the day! They're made from solid rings of plastic, making them way less likely to snap or break apart than regular clasp hair ties. As if that wasn't enough, their coiled structure also prevents my ponytail from pulling on my scalp no matter how high up I tie it!
Get them from Amazon for £3.49
19
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This brightening and exfoliating vitamin C serum
I swear by this inexpensive vitamin C serum to brighten and exfoliate my skin! I only need to use a few drops of this stuff to benefit from its smoothing formula! The serum contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil too.
Get it from Amazon for £6.87
20
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This cream putty blush
Hop on the cream blush trend without the shine with this e.l.f. putty blush! I'd been using Glossier's cheek stain for a while and while I love how intense it is, I was after something a little cheaper. This highly-rated putty one delivers pigment without the shine, and its peachy colour is just *chef's kiss*.
Get it from Amazon for £4
21
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This non-clogging translucent powder
Banish that summer shine with Maybelline's cult-status 'Fit Me' powder. Don't be fooled by its super-low price – this pore-blurring powder is the best one I've ever tried. It'll cover *without* clogging, and it's gotten rid of the makeup-ruining oil that used to plague me throughout the day.Price: £5.64 for a translucent powder.
Get it from Amazon for £5.64
22
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These noise-cancelling headphones
I was a ride-or-die fan of my old Betron pair, but these converted me. They ensure I don't hear my flatmates moving around throughout the day, and they're amazingly comfortable too (I have massive, weirdly sensitive ears, so I need the comfiest option available). They charge really quickly, stay going for days at a time, and deliver the purest sound quality I've experienced so far!
Get them from Amazon for £148.99
23
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This magic stretch mark fix
NGL, I was *very* skeptical of the stretch mark-reducing, skintone-evening claims this Bio-Oil made until I tried it. After using it, though, my skin has never looked or felt smoother or more hydrated! It's brimming with nourishing and healing ingredients like vitamin E that promise to turn your skin's cells over faster and deeply hydrate the existing ones.
Get it from Amazon for £17.24
24
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This all-in-one cream
COSRX's Snail 92 all-in-one cream has been all over TikTok and IG lately (for good reason). No, I didn't have 'slathering snail slime all over my face' on my 2022 beauty checklist either, but having tried this stuff myself I've been completely converted – it deeply hydrated my skin, and I feel like it helped to soothe my acne too.
Get it from Amazon for £17.50
