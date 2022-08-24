28 Random Products With Reviews Genuinely Too Good To Ignore

This topcoat that'll keep your manicure maintained for ages

As someone who has never had nail polish stay on my nails for more than about 12 hours without it chipping or flaking before, I was more than a little suspicious about the claims this topcoat makes. It promises to make your nail polish last longer without any chips(!) by penetrating through the nail varnish and bonding it to your nail beds, ensuring that it doesn't budge, yellow, or chip for ages. I thought I'd try it out seeing as it had gotten such rave reviews, and like literally thousands of other customers, I was surprised by how well it actually worked!