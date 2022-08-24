Life

28 Random Products With Reviews Genuinely Too Good To Ignore

These certified bargains will make everyday activities so much easier.

These must-have are truly transforming day-to-day lives
From dealing with an itchy insect bite, to realising you’ve ever so slightly overcooked your eggs, minor inconveniences really do have the capacity to ruin a person’s day. We can’t help it — we simply have to sweat the small stuff!

But thankfully, there are some handy hacks and gadgets out there that have been specifically designed with life’s little annoyances in mind. And best of all, they’ve got the backing of hundreds of happy reviewers!

Here are some bestsellers you soon won’t be able to live without either.

1
Amazon
This genius vacuum that sucks the poison out of stings
Whether you've got a horsefly bite, bee sting, or simple mosquito bite, this clever vacuum will painlessly suck out the poison. Reviewers are raving about how much it reduces itching and inflammation!
Get it from Amazon for £9.95
2
Amazon
This exfoliating scrub that'll completely decongest your pores
Struggling with dull looking skin or breakouts? This three-in-one scrub will refine, brighten, and renew your skin thanks to its nourishing and hydrating formula of moisturising glycerin, deep-cleansing salicylic acid, and (of course) exfoliating glycolic acid.
Get it from Amazon for £7.54
3
Amazon
These genius timers that'll make you a pro at cooking eggs
Drop one of these into the water along with your eggs and it'll change colour as your eggs boil — letting you know exactly how cooked they are. They're made from food-safe polyresin, and reviewers say they're really accurate!
Get them from Amazon for £4.19
4
Amazon
This low-effort callus balm that'll leave your feet feeling silky smooth
I'd always thought you needed to file or extensively moisturise your feet to get rid of the hard skin on your heels, but the ratings for this low-effort callus balm proved me wrong.You'll only need to apply a small amount of this stuff to the affected area twice daily to see results in as little as three days. Customers can't get over how easy to use and effective it is!
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
5
Amazon
A cult-favourite nail strengthener that'll beautify brittle nails
If (like me) you've got thin and brittle talons, then this Sally Hansen polish promises to make your nails harder while also filling in any ridges (so you'll have fewer weak points to worry about). The nylon in its formula will prevent chipping, splitting, and peeling too!
Get it from Amazon for £4.37
6
Amazon
This stain and odour remover designed for homes with pets
Just when I thought getting rid of lingering pet smells had to be an Olympic-level sport, this low-effort, odour-eliminating stain remover comes along. It'll remove stains and smells that your furry friends leave behind (and yes, that does include dried-in marks). You'll just have to blot the affected area with a damp cloth, run this brush over it, and blot it again three minutes later for impressive results!
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
7
Amazon
This anti-itching powder that reviewers are saying banishes sweat marks
Although it was intended as an anti-itching baby powder, this product's review section is filled with people who recommend it as a sweat-banishing hack that works everywhere on your body. It absorbs any liquid it comes into contact with incredibly quickly, so you will no longer have to worry about sweat stains ruining your favourite pieces of clothing.
Get them from Amazon for £6.10
8
Marquaysa Battle / BuzzFeed
This rosewater-infused toner that's ideal for sensitive skin
Containing no moisture-stripping alcohol or added oils, this rosewater-infused toner is perfect for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. Its 100% vegan formula contains soothing rose essence, hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisture-retaining glycerine, and so many more skin-boosting ingredients. And customers can't seem to get enough of it!
Get it from Amazon for £8.61
9
Sarah Aspler / BuzzFeed
This iconic Tubshroom that catches hair before it clogs the drain
If you have long locks — or share your shower with people who do — this drain protector might just become your new fave product. It traps and holds onto all the hair and debris that enters your drains, so you can easily pull all that gunk out in one go rather than letting it clog up your plugholes! It's simple to clean too – just wipe it down when it gets full.
Get it from Amazon for £10.45
10
Amazon
This anti-dryness shampoo will provide moisture to itchy and flaky scalps
This shampoo has changed the lives of so many people who thought they had dandruff — but realised after using this hydrating formula that their scalp was just lacking moisture. It contains exfoliating salicylic acid, antibacterial zinc, hydrating argan oil, hair-strengthening castor oil, and so many more nourishing ingredients. Reviewers say it's helped to reduce itchiness and flaking after just a couple of uses!
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
11
Amazon
This niacinamide serum that'll smooth out your skin
One of the great things about niacinamide is that it can work as a brightener, a smoothing agent, and an anti-ageing serum. Reviewers say it's helped to keep their skin blemish-free in the long term, rather than just tackling the spots that have come to a head.
Get it from Amazon for £4
12
Amazon
This hydrating cleanser that works to restore your skin's natural barrier
Its gentle, perfume-free formula is perfect for use on sensitive skin, and because it doesn't contain any dehydrating sulphates it won't dry your face out either. This cleanser is packed full of ceramides that will help to restore your skin barrier, and regulate your sebum levels in the long run.
Get it from Amazon for £8
13
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This mug-cleaning powder that will transform tea-stained mugs
This powder will wear away the stains and marks from buildup of hot beverages like coffee and tea, without damaging the mug's surface underneath. Plus, reviewers say that it doesn't leave a bad taste or odour behind either.
Get it from Amazon for £4.41
14
Amazon
This reusable makeup remover cloth that only needs water to work
Not gonna lie, I had some questions about this cloth to begin with — but it's got rave reviews from thousands of customers who swear by it. Made of super soft microfibre, it just needs to be run under some warm water to work. Chuck it in the washing machine when you're done with it, and it'll be good to go again!
Get it from Amazon for £4.25
15
Amazon
This inexpensive teeth whitening toothpaste has really wowed reviewers!
This 98% natural toothpaste boasts active ingredients like purifying and whitening black charcoal, and Teavigo — a green tea extract that has anti-plaque, and anti-gingivitis properties, and also helps fight bad breath. Folks say they can see an improvement in the whiteness of their teeth after just a couple of uses!
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
16
Amazon
This eco-friendly laundry egg that eliminates the need for detergent
This laundry egg is filled with beads that foam and release a fresh scent when placed in the drum during your washing machine's cycle. Reviewers rave about how well it lifts stains, dirt, and odours from their clothes, and it'll last you for up to 1,000 washes (over two year's worth for many people) in one single container. It's perfect for sensitive skin too!
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
17
Amazon
This microwave grain cooker that'll give you fluffy rice in minutes
If you're starting to feel like there's been a major time-saving life hack you've been missing out on for years, we're in the same boat buddy. Customers say this rice cooker really does everything it promises to do – namely, it'll give you fluffy, soft rice in minutes straight from your microwave. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, this pot has a pressure chamber in the top to help keep your rice moist!
Get it from Amazon for £7
18
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
This topcoat that'll keep your manicure maintained for ages
As someone who has never had nail polish stay on my nails for more than about 12 hours without it chipping or flaking before, I was more than a little suspicious about the claims this topcoat makes. It promises to make your nail polish last longer without any chips(!) by penetrating through the nail varnish and bonding it to your nail beds, ensuring that it doesn't budge, yellow, or chip for ages. I thought I'd try it out seeing as it had gotten such rave reviews, and like literally thousands of other customers, I was surprised by how well it actually worked!
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
19
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
This organic lash lengthening serum will give you maximum growth
The formula is packed full of lash-lengthening peptides and nourishing vitamin E, so your lashes will get stronger and look longer after repeated use. Customers say it leaves their lashes thicker, fuller, and is cost-effective too! Simply apply it as you would an eyeliner to target the lashes from their roots.
Get it from Amazon for £5.47
20
Amazon
This car dehumidifier bag is a must-have for the winter months
Facing a fogged-up windshield first thing in the morning is truly the worst — but this dehumidifier bag will stop this from happening by absorbing all excess moisture. Reviewers love the fact that there's a spot on the side of this bag that changes colour when it's full, and folks find its easy-dry feature (just pop it into the microwave and it's good to go again) really handy too!
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
21
Xavier Singh / BuzzFeed
This anti-fog cloth is an absolute game-changer for people who wear glasses!
These clever cloths contains special molecules that prevent condensation from building up on your glasses – and they can be reused up to 700 times too. Reviewers say that they're especially useful if you're wearing a mask!
Get them from Amazon for £8.99
22
Amazon
This steam mop will transform everything from dirty carpets to mucky tiles
Perfect for all floors, this steam mop is capable of freshening up your carpets, as well as polishing smooth surfaces like ceramic tiling. Just add some water into this mop's compartment, wait for 25 seconds for it to heat up (your kettle could never), and you'll have enough steam to last you about 25 minutes!
Get it from Amazon for £44.99
23
Amazon
This mould removal spray will banish bacteria and even the toughest unsightly marks
This super strong spray will effortlessly eliminate all types of mould, get rid of nasty black stains, and also prevent any re-growth. Just leave it on any affected areas for up to half an hour, and then wipe it away to reveal a mildew-free surface underneath! And make sure you wear a mask and gloves, as it's pretty punchy!
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
24
Amazon
These hydrocolloid patches will completely absorb any spots
These cruelty-free patches sit on your spots, helping to draw the gunk and moisture out of them and eventually eradicating them entirely with no effort from you. Yes, that sounds like a huge claim, but 1) I've used these myself and have been amazed by how well they work and 2) over 11,000 reviewers have left them a five-star average rating, calling them easy to use and almost invisible!
Get them from Amazon for £6.99
25
Amazon
This water-repelling glass treatment will make driving in the rain easier
Apply the solution straight onto your windshield, allow it to dry, and then buff the surface with a cloth. Reviewers have been stunned by how long-lasting and effective this treatment is at making sure rain, sleet, and even snow simply slide straight off the windscreen.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
26
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This affordable retinol eye cream that supports natural collagen production
I bought this because I'd seen a friend of mine rave about it on Twitter – two weeks in, I'm so glad I fell for the hype. I put a tiny amount under each eye at night before my moisturiser, and I've already noticed that my lines have softened and my skin has plumped (the dream, TBH).
Get it from Amazon for £8.71
27
Amazon
This pre-wash spray that'll eliminate sweat and deodorant stains
Specifically designed to target deodorant marks, unsightly sweat stains and fabric yellowing, simply spritz this stuff over any affected areas before chucking your shirt in the wash. Customers say that using it regularly has really helped prevent further build-up, and ultimately saved them a tonne of hassle!
Get it from Amazon for £2.50
28
Amazon
This protective spray that'll leave your shower gleaming all week
Spray this product onto a wet unit and then wait for eight hours before rinsing it off (in other words, you can take a soothing nighttime shower before using this and then wash it when you wake up). You won't need to scrub or even wipe this product away – simply run water over it and watch the grime run down the drain! The process will keep your shower gleaming for about a week, and reviewers say that this bottle has lasted them an impressive 12 uses.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
