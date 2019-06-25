Rare Pink Rainbows Light Skies Of South And West England

Rainbows that appear at sunrise and sunset appear pink because the sun is lower in the sky.

The rare sight was spotted in Dorset, Somerset and Gloucestershire.

A pink rainbow lit up the skies above parts of Britain on Monday evening.

Staff team wave one under a pink rainbow just waiting for the unicorn to trot past! pic.twitter.com/arosZ0c1Pi

@SimonOKing Pink rainbow last night over #Dorchester #Dorset . Are they uncommon? Don’t recall seeing one before. pic.twitter.com/dUKemVZJfX

Things are about the get funky A pink blue-grey sky with a rainbow & the breeze has suddenly dropped away to nothing Looks like s huge storm is about to erupt pic.twitter.com/KT8QQqKkHP

Did you see the Pink Rainbow over #Dorset last night? This was taken by Lauren @Laurenjademidd in Beaminster. pic.twitter.com/dekL0S3EOv

The optical illusion is caused when the colours at the red end of the spectrum are the only ones to be refracted - making the rainbow appear pink.

Angela Taylor spotted the rainbow above Marie Road in Dorchester.

She said: “It was absolutely beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I thought to myself, this world can be such an ugly place, and then you see something like this.”

Rainbows are an arc-shaped spectrum of light which are created by refraction and reflection.

BBC Weather expert Lan Boutland said: “Rainbows witnessed at dawn and dusk can, on occasion, be pink because of the low sun angle at that time of day.”