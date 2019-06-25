Thunderstorms and lightning powered by a plume of warm continental air some meteorologists are calling a “Sahara Bubble” were lashing south-east England on Tuesday.

Although heavy – on Tuesday morning, Hastings saw 13mm of rain fall in one hour, while 10mm was recorded in Sandhurst – the rains will be short-lived and yellow weather warnings covering central and eastern England, North Wales and north-west England will expire by midday.

However, after the muggy soaking comes the sunshine – with idyllic temperatures expected for the UK.