A police officer has been cleared of misconduct after a 20-year-old man died while being restrained in east London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said on Wednesday that the officer concerned had failed to do his job satisfactorily, but his shortcomings were not deliberate and that he “froze in circumstances which were difficult, stressful and exhausting”.

Rashan Charles died after putting a package in his mouth after he was detained by police in a shop in Dalston in July 2017. An inquest in June concluded his death was accidental.