Real Madrid's New Kit Is Made From Recycled Plastic

Recycled plastics have made a play into the design of one of the world’s most well-known football team’s kit.

Real Madrid has announced their new third kit – which the team will wear in Tuesday’s (August 7) match against AS Roma – will be made from upcycled plastic waste.

The kits are designed by Adidas in collaboration with Parley For The Oceans, a company which uses plastic waste found on beaches and coastal communities to make apparel and shoes.