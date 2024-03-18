Reba McEntire Addresses Rumour She Called Taylor Swift An 'Entitled Little Brat'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Reba McEntire is clearing the air about her rumoured rift with Taylor Swift.

Over the weekend, the country singer corrected a report claiming that she called the pop star “an entitled little brat” following her Feb. 11, 2023, national anthem performance at the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The report, which misspelled McEntire’s surname, claimed that she was outraged over Swift “making a mockery of the event” by “laughing and drinking” during her performance.

Advertisement

The post then quoted McEntire as saying, “I let [Swift] have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.”

On Saturday, the Reba actor posted a screenshot on social media of the claim, which was apparently posted earlier this week from a Facebook page titled America Loves Liberty, to slam the report.

McEntire denied making the comments about the Cruel Summer crooner in her post’s caption on Instagram, writing, “Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this.”

McEntire then gushed over Swift’s accolades, adding, “Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

Advertisement

The country singer’s fans swooped in to the comments section to show support for her amid the allegation.

“Anyone who: 1 - watched the game. Knows this isn’t true because they showed [Swift] during the performance and she was standing and respectfully holding her hand over her heart. 2. Reba wouldn’t be that unnecessarily confrontational and rude,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Auntie Reba is non problematic. Leave her alone.”

“Reba is a very classy nice woman. She would never say that,” someone else added.

McEntire has been vocal about her support for Swift in the past.

While appearing on NBC News’ TikTok, McEntire reflected on Swift’s talents, noting that she always knew she would be a “huge” star since watching her perform her song, Tim McGraw, from her 2006 debut self-titled album in front of McGraw.