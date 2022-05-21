Rebel Wilson Says Male Co-Star Sexually Harassed Her, Then Tried To ‘Destroy’ Her Career

Rebel Wilson Future Publishing via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has revealed she was once sexually harassed by a male co-star who then tried to “destroy her career”.

The Pitch Perfect star detailed the “disgusting” incident in an interview with People in which she says the actor pulled down his pants and asked her to perform a sexual act.

She did not name the actor or say what film they were in together.

“He called me into a room and pulled down his pants,” Rebel recalled.

“It was awful and disgusting,” she added. “And all the behaviour afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them.”

The 42-year-old star, who trained as a lawyer before she found fame on screen, documented the incident and told others what had happened.

She eventually finished the film with the unnamed actor, saying she wanted to “do the right thing, be a professional” but says with hindsight, she would never do that now.

“Why did I stay in that situation … with that awful guy?” she said. “I should have left. It wasn’t worth it. But at the same time, I was like, ‘Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.’ Now I would never do that.”

The actor says that after complaining to the film studio behind the movie, she discovered she wasn’t the first person to make a complaint.

“I thought even complaining to my agency was a big step,” she said. “And to complain to the studio. I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behaviour, but a lot of women have had it way worse.”

Help and support: