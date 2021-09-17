On Friday, the UK government announced a major scaling back of travel restrictions, a move likely to prompt a surge in bookings for holidays abroad.
Aside from a cheaper, simpler system of testing, central to the shake-up was to scrap the “traffic light” system that determine the testing and quarantine requirements to visit another country.
From October 4, the “amber” and “green” lists will go, with only one “red” list remaining.
Before then – specifically 4am on Wednesday – eight countries will come off the “red” list. They are Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.
People returning to the UK from “red” destinations will still be forced to enter a quarantine hotel for 10 days, which will cost solo travellers £2,285.
These countries remain on the “red” list.
Afghanistan
Angola
Argentina
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Burundi
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Congo (Democratic Republic)
Costa Rica
Cuba
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
French Guiana
Georgia
Guyana
Haiti
Indonesia
Lesotho
Malawi
Mayotte
Mexico
Mongolia
Montenegro
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Réunion
Rwanda
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
Sudan
Suriname
Tanzania
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Uganda
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe