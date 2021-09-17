picture alliance via Getty Images Beachgoers crowd Ipanema beach in Brazil. The country remains on the "red" list.

On Friday, the UK government announced a major scaling back of travel restrictions, a move likely to prompt a surge in bookings for holidays abroad.

Aside from a cheaper, simpler system of testing, central to the shake-up was to scrap the “traffic light” system that determine the testing and quarantine requirements to visit another country.

From October 4, the “amber” and “green” lists will go, with only one “red” list remaining.

Before then – specifically 4am on Wednesday – eight countries will come off the “red” list. They are Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.

People returning to the UK from “red” destinations will still be forced to enter a quarantine hotel for 10 days, which will cost solo travellers £2,285.

These countries remain on the “red” list.

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Lesotho

Malawi

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Réunion

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe